Alignment Health Celebrates Grand Opening of Alignment Health Plan Center in Laguna Woods, CA

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health hosted the grand opening of its Alignment Health Plan center in Laguna Woods on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The 3,300-square-foot facility offers a senior-focused venue for local Medicare beneficiaries and Alignment Health Plan members to discuss their needs and concerns in person with Alignment agents.



“We are thrilled to open our center here in the Laguna Woods community,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets of Alignment Health, and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “This center represents our commitment to provide a more personalized health care experience. It’s about being there in person when they need us most. Thank you to our team at Alignment for making this possible and to Assemblymember Diane Dixon, Supervisor Katrina Foley and Mayor Cynthia Conners for welcoming us into the community.”

More than 60 people attended the event, including California Assemblymember Diane Dixon, Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley, Laguna Woods Mayor Cynthia Conners, California state Sen. Dave Min’s District Director Ash Alvandi and former Major League Baseball player and coach Steve Sax.

“As a company headquartered in Orange County, it’s important for us to champion the health needs of seniors in our own community,” said John Kao, Alignment Health founder and CEO. “Ten years ago, we started on a mission to take care of seniors like our family – it's that simple. If you need help, if you need care, we'll be there for you. We're here to serve.”

Alignment Health Plan – Laguna Woods is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 24310 Moulton Parkway, Suite C-2 in Laguna Woods, CA. For more information about Alignment Health Plan, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

