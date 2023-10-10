Benevis Celebrates "Happy Healthy Smile Month" in Honor of Dental Hygiene and Orthodontic Health

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental service organization dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and exceptional dental care, is delighted to announce its celebration of "Happy Healthy Smile Month." This special month of recognition coincides with Dental Hygiene Month and Orthodontic Health Month, emphasizing the crucial roles that both dental hygiene and orthodontia play in achieving a lifelong, confident smile.

The observance of "Happy Healthy Smile Month" underscores the importance of maintaining comprehensive oral health practices that contribute to a confident and radiant smile. Dental Hygiene Month serves as a reminder of the significance of good oral hygiene practices, while Orthodontic Health Month highlights the benefits of orthodontic treatment in achieving a well-aligned and healthy smile.

Benevis is proud to support and promote "Happy Healthy Smile Month" as part of its ongoing commitment to patient-centric care and community well-being. The organization's dental offices, located in communities across the nation, are actively engaging in activities and educational initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of oral health.

According to the ADA Health Policy Institute, 37% of low-income adults and 33% of young adults avoid smiling due to the condition of their mouth and teeth. These findings highlight the urgent need for initiatives like "Happy Healthy Smile Month," which focuses on improving oral health and boosting self-confidence.

Dr. Grant Zakhar, DDS, Orthodontist at Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces in Savannah, GA, a Benevis-supported practice, said, "Orthodontic health plays a vital role not only in enhancing the aesthetics of a smile but also in improving oral health and overall confidence. As we celebrate 'Happy Healthy Smile Month,' it's essential for individuals to consider the positive impact orthodontic treatment can have on their lives."

Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer at Benevis, said, "At Benevis, we believe in the power of a healthy, confident smile to transform lives. 'Happy Healthy Smile Month' is an opportunity for us to underscore the importance of dental hygiene and orthodontic health as key pillars in achieving that goal. We are dedicated to supporting our patients and communities in their journey toward optimal oral health."

About Benevis:

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.2 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.