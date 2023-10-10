The Rising Prevalence Of Cancer Is Expected To Drive The Radiotheranostics Market In The Forecast Period 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023, the radiotheranostics market is on the verge of a significant transformation, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2023. According to the Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023, the market is set to expand from $6.60 billion in 2022 to $7.57 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the global radiotheranostics market is expected to surge to $12.85 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 14.1%.



Rising Prevalence of Cancer Drives Growth

The exponential growth of the radiotheranostics market is primarily propelled by the increasing prevalence of cancer. Radiotheranostics medicines play a pivotal role in the fight against cancer, offering the promise of customized medicine through the use of paired diagnostic and therapeutic radionuclide probes. These probes enable the selective and targeted detection and treatment of specific cells, especially cancer cells, tailored to each patient's unique condition.

For instance, Cancer Research UK, a UK-based cancer research organization, reported that approximately 18 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Moreover, projections indicate that there will be 28 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040, representing a staggering 54.9% increase over 2020. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of cancer continues to be a driving force behind the radiotheranostics market.

Innovations at the Forefront

Major players in the radiotheranostics market, including Lantheus Holdings Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., and Bayer AG, are at the forefront of innovation. These companies are dedicated to creating groundbreaking products to bolster their market positions.

For instance, in May 2023, Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc., a Canada-based company specializing in supplying and servicing cyclotrons used for producing medical isotopes, introduced TR-ALPHA. This innovative technology is designed for the production of alpha-emitting radioisotopes used in cancer treatment.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the radiotheranostics market. However, the global landscape is evolving rapidly, with Asia Pacific expected to demonstrate the most significant growth potential in the radiotheranostics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis based on four key factors:

By Radioisotope: Technetium-99

Gallium-68

Iodine-131

Iodine-123

Fludeoxyglucose-18F

Yttrium-90

Lutetium (Lu) 177

Copper (Cu) 67

Copper (Cu) 64

Other Radioisotopes By Approach: Targeted Therapeutic

Targeted Diagnostic By Application: Oncology

Non-Oncology By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End-Users





In this dynamic landscape, the Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023 serves as a crucial resource for industry players. To thrive in this burgeoning market, businesses can gain valuable insights from the report. Understanding the profound impact of the rising prevalence of cancer, staying abreast of product innovations, and recognizing regional trends are essential strategies for success. By harnessing the comprehensive analysis provided in the report, industry players can position themselves strategically and capitalize on the vast opportunities within the radiotheranostics market.

Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the radiotheranostics market size, radiotheranostics market segments, radiotheranostics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

