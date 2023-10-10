Energy Efficient Glass Market Analysis 2023-2027: Forecast Market Size, Growth Drivers, And Major Players As Per The Business Research Company's Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023, the energy-efficient glass market is on the brink of significant expansion, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2023. According to the Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023, the energy-efficient glass market is set to increase from $27.92 billion in 2022 to $29.36 billion in 2023. Moreover, the global energy-efficient glass market for energy-efficient glass is forecasted to reach a substantial $34.69 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 4.3%.



Building and Construction Drive Energy-Efficient Glass Market Growth

The rapid proliferation of building and construction-related activities is the primary driving force behind the energy-efficient glass market. These activities encompass a wide range of proposed or ongoing actions on land, including installations, repairs, maintenance, and more. Energy-efficient glass plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the interiors of buildings from harmful ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) rays while enhancing thermal comfort in various weather conditions.

For example, data from the United States Census Bureau indicates that construction spending reached $566.7 billion in the initial four months of 2023, marking a substantial 6.1% increase compared to $533.9 billion during the same period in 2022. This surge in construction activities underscores the growing importance of energy-efficient glass in modern buildings.

Innovations at the Helm

Major players in the energy-efficient glass market, including Saint-Gobain SA, PPG Industries Inc., and AGC Inc., are leading the charge in technological advancements. These companies are focused on developing innovative technologies to expand their market share.

In June 2023, YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based blockchain-based climate tech company, unveiled an energy-efficient window solution for homes and businesses. This specialty glass range includes sandwich glass and double-pane glass with a proprietary substance layer that reflects all solar radiation heat.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the energy-efficient glass market. However, the global landscape is evolving rapidly, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to demonstrate significant growth potential.

Energy-Efficient Glass Market Segmentation

The Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis based on four key factors:

By Type: Annealed Glass

Toughened Glass

Other Types By Coating: Soft Coat

Hard Coat By Glazing: Triple Glazing

Double Glazing

Single Glazing By End-User Industry: Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Other End-Users

In this dynamic landscape, the Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023 serves as an invaluable tool for industry players. To thrive in this burgeoning market, businesses can harness the insights provided by the report. By effectively utilizing the comprehensive analysis presented in the report, industry participants can strategically position themselves to make a significant impact on the construction sector and capitalize on the abundant opportunities offered by the energy-efficient glass market.

Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the energy efficient glass market size, energy efficient glass market segments, energy efficient glass market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

