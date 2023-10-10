Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market Outlook: Projected Market Size, Key Trends, And Lucrative Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023, the nanotechnology-based medical devices market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1% from 2022 to 2023. The market is expected to surge from $1.98 billion in 2022 to $2.69 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the global market for nanotechnology-based medical devices is predicted to reach a staggering $9.07 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 35.5%.



Escalating Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Growth

The exponential expansion of the nanotechnology-based medical devices market is predominantly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Nanotechnology-based medical devices play a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating chronic diseases, offering enhanced optical strength, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, improved bioavailability, surface conjugation, and biocompatibility.

For example, data from the World Health Organization revealed that globally, 74% of annual deaths, or 41 million, are attributable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is thus a driving force behind the nanotechnology-based medical device market.

Innovation Leads the Way

Major players in the nanotechnology-based medical devices market, including Smith And Nephew Plc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Medtronic plc., are at the forefront of innovation. These companies are committed to developing pioneering products to reinforce their market positions.

For instance, in January 2023, Ended Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Nonskin London, introduced a nanotechnology-based eye gel serum under the brand name Eyecare. This product represents a cutting-edge advancement in the industry, featuring a nanotechnology-based bio-cellular formula that includes scientifically validated natural ingredients. These nanotechnology-based gel serums offer safety-tested and carefully curated solutions, marking a significant leap in eye care.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the nanotechnology-based medical devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis based on three essential factors:

By Product: Active Implantable Devices

Biochips

Implantable Materials

Medical Textiles And Wound Dressings

Other Products By Application: Therapeutic Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications By End-Users: Hospitals

Clinics

Other End-Users

In this ever-changing environment, the Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 proves to be an indispensable asset for players in the industry. To excel in this rapidly growing market, enterprises can utilize the valuable insights offered by the report. Recognizing the significant influence of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, staying abreast of innovations, and understanding regional nuances are critical approaches for achieving success. By effectively utilizing the in-depth analysis provided in the report, industry participants can strategically position themselves to make a substantial impact on the healthcare sector and seize the abundant opportunities presented by the nanotechnology-based medical devices market.

Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the nanotechnology-based medical devices market size, nanotechnology-based medical devices market segments, nanotechnology-based medical devices market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

