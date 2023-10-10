Ship Vehicles Sets Sail for San Diego: New Office Anchors Expansion in California

San Diego, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

Ship Vehicles, a leading auto transport company serving the USA and Canada, has announced the opening of a new office in San Diego, signaling the expansion of its services in California. For more information, visit www.shipvehicles.com.

The company has been providing top-notch cross-country shipping services to businesses and consumers across North America for over 30 years. The company’s services include open car transport, enclosed car transport, snowbird car shipping, door-to-door car shipping to Hawaii, car shipping for military families, and door-to-door vehicle shipping. Now, with the opening of its new office in San Diego, Ship Vehicles is ready to better serve thousands of new customers across California.

“We always put the customer experience first,” says the spokesperson for Ship Vehicles. “It is the reason that we have a nearly 100% customer satisfaction rate. With an eye on expanding our services within California, our new San Diego office now allows us to offer the same high quality, speedy, and reliable services that we are known for, to more vehicle owners in the Golden State. So, if you are looking for the best partner for shipping vehicles in California, give us a call today or visit this link to find out more about Ship Vehicles.”

Ship Vehicles offers customers the choice of multiple vehicle shipping methods to transport vehicles of all sizes. Customers can choose between open-air or enclosed transport based on the kind of vehicle and the level of care it needs. The company also allows customers to select drop-off and pick-up services if they prefer.

The cost of the car shipping services depends on several factors such as the starting location and destination, size and weight of the vehicle, shipping seasons, vehicle modifications, expected delivery times, whether personal items are to be shipped with the vehicle, and the mode of car shipping. The auto shipping experts at Ship Vehicles can assist customers in understanding these factors and help them choose the right shipping method.

“We use the Roll-On/Roll-Off strategy for shipping as it will most likely be the preferred transport method for a majority of our customers,” says the spokesperson. “It is like parking your vehicle in a mobile garage. We can ship all kinds of cars, trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles, and heavy equipment with this strategy. If you want to ship classic and exotic cars, we can also ship your car by a container to guarantee safety.”

The company also offers to ship cars internationally for customers who are moving overseas. Ship Vehicles will handle all the paperwork, car transport, low ground clearance, and delivery with the transporter to ensure the vehicles arrive safely at their destination. The company offers full insurance and a damage-free guarantee with its services along with additional insurance plans to provide customers with double protection.

Ship Vehicles has received tons of support from its customers for helping them transport their vehicles safely and on time, locally and across state lines. The testimonials the company has received over the years praise its affordable and secure vehicle moving services as well as the customer service provided by its helpful and attentive staff.

A recent review says, “Big shoutout, to Ship Vehicles, for their service! They truly impressed me with their timeliness and professionalism. I really appreciated how they kept me informed every step of the way during the transportation process. It gave me peace of mind knowing that my car was well taken care of.”

Another client writes, “We wanted to drive to our new place, but the distance was too much for our old truck. I was alarmed when I realized I needed to move the automobile, too- another added cost. Thankfully, my mom got us a perfect quote from this business that shipped the truck within one week. She said her colleague recommended them and I think their services are excellent!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJoE9I1V_wY

Readers can contact the Ship Vehicles team at (888) 231-0113 to inquire about its auto transport services or to get a free personalized quote.

###

For more information about Ship Vehicles, contact the company here:



Ship Vehicles

Michael Thomas

(619) 768-7191

info@shipvehicles.com

Ship Vehicles

San Diego, CA 92108