Mint Eco Brings First-Ever Haunted Car Wash to Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering Palm Beach County’s first-ever haunted car wash experience! The Haunted Car Wash will take place at Mint Eco's brand-new location, 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, near I-95 and the Tanger Outlets.

The Haunted Car Wash will be a special two-night event only: Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31. Family-friendly hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days and scarier thrills for adults from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event is FREE for everyone, including a FREE car wash. Donations are optional and will go directly to benefit the West Palm Beach Police Fund.

“We're excited to be the first car wash to bring a Haunted Car Wash to Palm Beach County," said Founder and CEO Geoffrey Jervis. “More importantly, this event gives us an opportunity to support our local police and their families in a tangible way. We have a saying here at Mint Eco: ‘If you wear Kevlar for me, we wash your car for free.’ Opportunities where we can identify additional ways to be contributing members of our community are always at the forefront of our minds. Not only will this event benefit our local heroes, but it gives us a special occasion to live up to our mission of making people happy and providing an exciting, safe way for families and friends to celebrate Halloween.”

The Fund for West Palm Beach Police (a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) company) was created to serve and protect the very people who ensure that the community remains a safe, vibrant world-class city. The goal of The Fund is to supplement operational needs and financial limitations for West Palm Beach’s finest. “We are grateful to Mint Eco for their creative idea to support The Fund this year and create a unique experience that is safe and fun for the whole family,” shared Allan Adelson, Board Chair for The Fund. “We appreciate all their support to date through their washing all police cars for free and participating in our other annual fundraising events. We hope that this event becomes something that the community can look forward to every year!”

Additional details for this event include:

Mint Eco will provide a FREE car wash to all visitors.

There will be trick-or-treating for kids, including FREE candy and a tote bag, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the event’s family-friendly hours.

SOFLO Jeep Customs will be present with some of their “spooky” inventory.

Optional donations will be collected for the West Palm Beach Police Fund in support of local West Palm Beach law enforcement.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dare to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement: “We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars…we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different includes with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of-the-art tunnels with free vacuums but also offers interior services, detailing services and a spa-inspired lobby, retail store. Most importantly, Mint Eco prides itself on delivering an extraordinary experience to all its Members and Guests through unparalleled customer service.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Our physical plant and services can only go so far…it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of our “MoveMINT”…to be different…to change an industry.

Different is being an active member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies are available to first responders on shift.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together…we call ourselves “tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2022 Best Car Wash & Detail Center in Palm Beach County (Palm Beach Post)

2023 Best Car Wash & Detail Center in Palm Beach County (Palm Beach Post)

2023 Top Places to Work in Southeast Florida (Sun Sentinel)

2022 Small Business CEO of the Year (Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches)

2023 Environmental Business of the Year Runner-Up (Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches)

2023 Environmental Business of the Year Runner-Up (North Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce)

3x Winner Patriot Award from the Department of Defense (Support of Veterans, the Guard and Reserve)

Seven Seals Award from the Department of Defense (Support of Veterans, the Guard and Reserve)

2023 National Car Wash Solutions Wash Forward Award (Environmental Advancement of the Industry)

2022 Best Car Wash & Detail Center – Regional Winner (Best of Florida)

2023 Best Car Wash & Detail Center (Best of Florida)

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates four car washes in Palm Beach County, owns eight car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash West Palm Beach Southend (316 Southern Boulevard)

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West (1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard)

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard (1890 Palm Beach Lakes)

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter (220 Maplewood Drive)

Coming Soon: Southern Boulevard, Forest Hill Boulevard, Lake Worth Road, West Atlantic Avenue, Woolbright Road, Blue Heron Boulevard, Northlake and Coconut Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard.

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

Attachments