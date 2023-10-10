QEP Completes Sale of United Kingdom Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today announced that, on October 4, 2023, it completed the sale of its business in the United Kingdom (the “UK Business”) by selling all of the outstanding shares of Q.E.P. Co. U.K. Limited to QEP UK Holdings Limited led by Paul Boyce, in a transaction valued at approximately £12 million.



As a result of this transaction, the UK Business is now owned by the Boyce Family Group. Paul Boyce has been a member of QEP’s management team for the past 14 years, having most recently served as its CEO of International Operations and a member of its Board of Directors. As part of this transaction, Mr. Boyce has resigned from his Board of Directors position as of the closing date.

Executive Chairman of QEP, Lewis Gould, stated, “The completion of this sale marks another milestone for QEP as we re-align our global footprint to efficiently implement our strategic plan of focusing on our core brands and products to drive long-term stockholder value. We are grateful to Paul for his many contributions to QEP and will continue to work closely with him and his team in supporting our common goal of growing our core brands and products on a global basis in our respective territories.”

As part of its consideration in approving the transaction, QEP’s Board of Directors appointed a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors, to consider and recommend the transaction for approval by the Board of Directors. In recommending the transaction to the Board of Directors for approval, the Special Committee considered the financial advice from its financial advisor, Cassel Salpeter & Co. LLC, a third party investment banking firm.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers and professional specialty distribution outlets under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

