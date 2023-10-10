Trans Canada Trail Launches “Made To Be On” Campaign, Celebrating the Spirit of Connection, Community and Adventure

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail, the organization that maintains and stewards Canada’s national trail network, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its inspiring and engaging “ Made To Be On ” campaign. This exciting initiative invites everyone to discover the Trail that connects us all, highlighting the beauty and accessibility of the Trans Canada Trail – it’s made to be on!

The “Made To Be On” campaign emphasizes that the Trans Canada Trail is often right in your backyard – 80 percent of Canadians live within 30 minutes of this nation-wide trail network. The campaign, which features trail users from across the country, illustrates how we are all connected by the Trans Canada Trail.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Toronto-based marketing and consulting specialists, The Turn Lab, who led creative development, stills and motion production, and media planning and buying.

The advertising campaign directs people to a new interactive story map on the Trans Canada Trail website, where the public can enter a contest by sharing their local Trail photos and stories, illustrating the diversity of the Trail.

The “Made To Be On” campaign includes two compelling calls to action:



Contribute to the interactive story map: Visit tctrail.ca/on-the-trail to upload your photo from the Trail, add a caption and pin it to Trans Canada Trail’s national story map. This interactive story map showcases the diverse and awe-inspiring trail experiences from people across the country.

Share your trail experience: Share your trail story on social media using the hashtag #OnTheTrail and #TransCanadaTrail. Whether you’re walking, rolling or simply taking in the beauty of nature, your moments on the Trail can contribute to a national story.

By contributing to the story map or sharing a trail experience on social, participants will automatically be entered in a contest to win weekly prizes from Trans Canada Trail, Columbia Sportswear and The Great Canadian Sox Shop.

“The yellow ribbon at the centre of this campaign is a beautiful symbol for the Trans Canada Trail, and how it connects diverse communities and trail users across Canada,” says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer at Trans Canada Trail. “The Trail serves as a critical part of Canada, a national unifier connecting the country. No matter who you are, or where you live in Canada, we want you to know that the Trail is made to be on – it’s made for all of us.”



The campaign features trail users from across Canada, including:



Aedon Young, writer in Newfoundland

Avery Cardinal, from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alberta

Bruny Surin, Olympic gold medalist in Quebec

Faye Rauw, choreographer and dancer in Ontario

Félix Boivin, skateboarder in Quebec

Grace Diamani, trail user from Ontario

Gurdeep Pandher, Bhangra artist and influencer from Yukon

Jean-Michel Boulanger, skateboarder in Quebec

Johanna Sö, violinist and singer-songwriter in British Columbia

Lisa Franks, paralympic gold medalist in Saskatchewan



The campaign was filmed on the following sections of the Trans Canada Trail:



Capital Pathway, between Ontario and Quebec

Dawson City Trails, Yukon

East Coast Trail, Newfoundland and Labrador

High Rockies Trail, Alberta

Lachine Canal National Historic Site (Lachine Canal Path), Quebec

Martin Goodman Trail, Ontario – a section of the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail

Meewasin Trail, Saskatchewan

Stanley Park, British Columbia

The “Made To Be On” campaign is poised to inspire people from across the country to embrace the Trans Canada Trail and share their connection to the 28,000 km trail network. For more information, please visit tctrail.ca/made-to-be-on or search for the hashtag #OnTheTrail on your favourite social media site.

