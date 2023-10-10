Omega Accounting Solutions Broadens Executive Team

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Accounting Solutions is announcing two new executive appointments to support the expansion of corporate client offerings and underscore the company’s commitment to providing small businesses with comprehensive support: Isaac Downing, Senior Director, Tax Credits & Incentives, and Tracy Martinez, Attorney, Tax Controversy.



“Commensurate tax director and tax attorney, Issac Downing and Tracy Martinez, will support our proactive, integrated approach to tax strategy and end-to-end filing support for our clients and those who filed with other providers,” said Jay Woods, President of Omega Accounting Solutions.

Isaac Downing, Senior Director, Tax Credits & Incentives, will support the expansion of Omega’s Credits & Incentives offerings. The tax industry expert brings more than 15 years of experience in cost segregation studies, tax report reviews, and in-house tax management. With a Bachelor of Science (BS), Accounting & Finance from California Lutheran University, Engineering Certificate from Marine Corps. Engineer School, and extensive experience in public accounting for large publicly-traded companies, Downing honed his specialty of delivering engineering-driven tax solutions. Downing’s expertise aligns with Omega’s commitment to informing and empowering small businesses.

Tracy Martinez is our new Tax Controversy Attorney leading the Tax Controversy Practice at Omega. Martinez will be managing this new program for Omega clients, offering an extensive array of federal and state tax controversy services, as well as IRS audit support services to clients. Martinez brings 35 years of tax legality expertise to Omega after serving as Senior Attorney within the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and Senior Attorney within the Office of Chief Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service. She graduated with a BA degree in International Relations from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, received her JD from Albany Law School at Union University in Albany, NY, and her LLM from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Omega Accounting Solutions is an expert accounting, finance, and tax consulting firm that empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to make better-informed decisions. Founded in 2007, the Irvine, Calif. firm utilizes business intelligence technologies to simplify complex challenges, optimize business finances and create new opportunities for growth. Omega Accounting Solutions refers to our network of firms, including Omega Funding Solutions, which is a separate legal entity. For more information about Omega Accounting Solutions, visit omega-accounting.com .

