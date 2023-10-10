Glenn Green Galleries + Sculpture Garden Offers Rare Experience for Art Lovers in the Historical Valley of Tesuque, New Mexico

Tesuque, NM, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s an art treasure in the historical valley of Tesuque, New Mexico. Tucked away in Tesuque, New Mexico (just north of Santa Fe) is a gallery making a lot of noise. Recently mentioned in the Wall Street Journal, the Glenn Green Galleries + Sculpture Garden has been offering select artists’ work for more than five decades. It has become an art destination in its own right and features major sculpture and contemporary art by a hand-picked group of international artists. The lush verdant sculpture garden sits on four acres of land and is the only venue of its kind in the Southwest.

Words don’t do the gallery justice – the first video shows the work and the land:

https://glenngreengalleries.com/videos. Additional videos showcase the work of Allan Houser, Khang Pham-New and Melanie Yazzie.

While Glenn worked at professional sign painting, wife Sandy was a schoolteacher in Phoenix. In the early 1960s, Green opened a custom picture framing shop which grew organically into a fine art gallery. Its success led to moving that gallery to Scottsdale and later to The Phoenician Resort, where their gallery remained for 30 years. A visit to a friend’s home in the Santa Fe area led the couple to fall in love with New Mexico. They opened a gallery on the historic Santa Fe Plaza in 1979. In 2008 they relocated to Tesuque, just five miles north, where they could have an interior gallery and they could display large sculpture in a garden setting.

“The Tesuque location allowed us to display the sculptures in a much different and appealing setting,” explained Glenn Green. “Because we aren’t in downtown Santa Fe, we can spend much more time with each client, and they can experience the art in a way they can’t in a downtown location, PLUS we have parking.”

The business has always been a family-run operation. Daughter Kerry Green has been selling art alongside her parents since she was three.

The gallery’s world-wide clientele enjoys the unique setting, the artists represented by the Greens, and the splendor of Northern New Mexico. Three of the most sought-after artists with an international following are Allan Houser, Melanie Yazzie and Khang Pham-New.

Allan Houser was represented by Glenn Green Galleries from 1973 until his death in 1994. A long-term project of the gallery for Allan Houser culminated in his receiving The National Medal of Arts in 1992 from President George H. W. Bush, America’s highest arts award. Houser’s sculptures in the Glenn Green Galleries + Sculpture Garden were created and completed by Allan Houser prior to 1994.

World-renowned Navajo artist Melanie is a Professor of and Head of Printmaking at the University of Colorado. Her work has been featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, Denver Art Museum, Rhode Island School of Design, the New Mexico Museum of Art plus exhibits in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, among others.

Vietnamese Artist Khang Pham-New sculpts granite. His childhood experiences surviving the Vietnam war led to his creative expression in the hopes of inspiring a more humane world. His work has been featured at Christie’s Outdoor Sculpture Biennale, Vancouver, Canada, Museum of the West, Scottsdale, Arizona, Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton, New Jersey, and The Phoenician Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona, among others.

“Santa Fe is still one of the major art markets in the world,” added Sandy Green. “We love the art and the artists we represent, and the setting is just spectacular here.”

For more information, go to glenngreengalleries.com.

