BCI Receives the Highest Possible Long-term Credit Ratings

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) received long-term credit ratings from global credit rating agencies:

Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) Aaa (stable) S&P Global Ratings (S&P) AAA (stable) DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) AAA (stable)

“BCI’s credit ratings reflect the strength of BCI’s diversified portfolio, our robust governance framework, and confidence in BCI’s investment management and operational capabilities,” said Daniel Garant, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Public Markets. “We are committed to maintaining a high-quality credit profile for investors in BCI’s debt program.”

BCI accesses debt markets to support the investment objectives of its clients, providing broader portfolio diversification and an improved risk-adjusted investment profile.

For additional information visit BCI's Investor Relations site.

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is amongst the largest institutional investors in Canada with $233.0 billion in gross assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver, New York City, and London, U.K., BCI manages a portfolio of diversified public and private market investments on behalf of its 32 British Columbia public sector clients. With a global outlook, BCI integrates ESG factors in all investment decisions and activities that convert savings into productive capital to meet clients’ risk and return requirements over time. Founded in 1999, BCI is a statutory corporation created by the Public Sector Pension Plans Act.

