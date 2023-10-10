Portable Mini Fridge Market: Compact Cooling Solutions Gain Global Momentum, Paving the Way for Convenience and Sustainability-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Mini Fridge are compact size fridge that comes in various size, shapes, capacity and thus requires less power for its functioning. Portable Mini Fridge are used in various applications such as automotive, ship, office, and home.

Rising demand for cold storage in commercial vehicles has become a leading factor in target market growth. Further, increasing outdoor activities such as picnic, hiking, travelling, camping, group activities, different sports overall the globe has propel the Portable Mini Fridge Market growth. Furthermore, rapidly growing population across globe and changing lifestyle is expected to boost the demand for Portable Mini Fridge Market.

Portable Mini Fridge Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%.

Key players:

The prominent player operating in the global portable mini fridge market includes ARB Corporation Limited, Dometic Group, Evakool, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd., Haier Group, Newell Brands, Living Direct, Inc., Whynter LLC, IndelB, DP Refrigeration, FridgeFreeze Inc., Gourmia, MCA Corporation, and Felix Storch, Inc.

Analyst View:

Portable Fridge are widely used in medical applications such as transporting blood, donor organs and research materials which need to be transported in cold environment which in turn, has powered the demand for market growth. Further, presence of major players and new launched innovative product is anticipated to increase the demand for Portable Mini Fridge market growth.

Segmentation analysis:

Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Type (Compressor Portable Fridges, Absorption Portable Fridges, Thermoelectric Portable Fridges), By Application (Automotive, Ship, Office, Home), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Here are some trends that were influencing the market:

Smart and Connected Mini Fridges: Smart technology integration was becoming increasingly popular in portable mini fridges. These fridges often featured Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile apps for remote control, and even voice assistant compatibility. Consumers were looking for the convenience of monitoring and adjusting fridge settings through their smartphones. Energy Efficiency: There was a growing emphasis on energy-efficient mini fridges. Consumers and manufacturers were paying more attention to energy consumption and environmental impact. Energy Star-rated models and those using eco-friendly refrigerants were in demand. Multi-Functional Mini Fridges: Many consumers were seeking mini fridges that could do more than just cool. Some models were designed to both cool and heat, making them suitable for various applications, including keeping food warm or storing medications at specific temperatures. Compact and Portable Design: The market continued to focus on compact and lightweight designs, making mini fridges highly portable. This trend was driven by the need for convenience, particularly among students, travelers, and those living in small apartments or dorms. Mini Fridges for Specific Use Cases: Manufacturers were creating mini fridges tailored to specific use cases. For example, there were mini fridges designed for skincare and cosmetics storage, wine coolers, and even mini fridges for use in cars and RVs. Advanced Cooling Technologies: Some mini fridges were incorporating advanced cooling technologies, such as thermoelectric and compressor-based systems, to offer more precise temperature control and efficient cooling.

FAQs

What are the trends in the portable mini fridge market?

Current trends in the portable mini fridge market include the integration of smart technology, increased energy efficiency, and the development of eco-friendly refrigerants to align with sustainability goals.

Are there different types of portable mini fridges available in the market?

Yes, there are various types of portable mini fridges, including thermoelectric, compressor-based, absorption, and even battery-operated models. Each type has its own advantages and limitations, catering to different needs and preferences.

What are the common applications of portable mini fridges?

Portable mini fridges are commonly used in various settings, including homes, dorm rooms, offices, hotels, cars, RVs, boats, and outdoor activities such as camping and picnicking. They are versatile and can be used to store beverages, snacks, medications, cosmetics, and more.

