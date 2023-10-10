Global Business Jets Market Size to Surpass USD 40.67 Billion Growth by 2030 | Exposure to e-VTOL Aircraft to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 28.33 Billion in 2021 business jets market will reach USD 40.67 Billion by 2030. It is anticipated that factors such as continuing wealth development in developed countries and growing business aviation in emerging economies will fuel the growth. The release of brand-new, technologically advanced aeroplanes is projected to accelerate the growth. Business jet demand is projected to grow in emerging economies worldwide as adoption levels fall within developed markets. The business jets market will have a higher potential for future expansion due to technological developments in this market. Several electrical and electronic systems will be updated and modernized with new software and hardware to improve the business jet's operation and dependability.



Key Insight of the Business Jets Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.47% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan have boosted their infrastructure development and investment, which has led to the expansion. Furthermore, China, India, and Japan are anticipated to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to operators and service providers' increasing use of business jets in these countries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific clients choose private planes due to different travel restrictions and difficult long-distance travel. As a result, the Asia Pacific region has the highest level of large jet demand, even on the global market.



The light segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.27% over the projected period in the business jets market.



The light segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.27% in the business jets market. With increased demand for intercity travel, the market for light aircraft, including those utilized in private planes, is growing. However, the affordability and comfort of business jets for short flights also contribute to their demand growth. Light aircraft have a maximum gross takeoff weight of less than 12,500 lb. Slow-flying, lightweight aircraft are governed by various legal systems depending on how each country's aviation authority describes them. The severity of climate change further increases because particles and nitrogen oxides produced by aircraft at higher speeds warm the atmosphere. Due to electrically powered aircraft's enormous potential to provide long-term, emission-free aviation operations, similar to electric vehicles, this challenge is controllable.



Over the projected period, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.53% in the business jets market.



Over the forecasted period, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.53% in the business jets market. The demand for premium onboard amenities is rising, driving the development of aftermarket systems. The MRO activities, which include replacing, repairing, and maintaining crucial business jet systems and their constituent parts, are covered by the aftermarket systems area of the business jets market. The aftermarket segment includes aerostructures, avionics, aircraft systems, cabin interiors, doors, windows, and windscreens, among its components and systems.



The private user segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.35% over the projected period in the business jets market.



The private user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.35% in the business jets market. This results from high-net-worth people and corporate organizations' increasing interest in private planes.



Report Scope



Market Dynamics



Driver: Fleet replacements for outdated aircraft



Many business jets are bought by existing owners and operators to replace their older aircraft or to increase their fleet size. The retirement age for business jets has been lowered due to environmental rules and the improvements in the airspace, which has increased the rate at which they are being replaced. It is anticipated that many business jets will experience operational limits due to environmental rules and efforts by various regulatory agencies to create a cleaner environment. A business jet's fuel efficiency decreases with age and its carbon footprint increases. This serves as a significant driving factor.



Restraint: Order uncertainty



Order uncertainty has been prevalent in the business jet market. There are uncertainties in this market because it depends on various factors, including the condition of the global economy, the number of HNWI, fuel prices, and demand. The accessibility of infrastructure and the availability of financing for purchasing business jets are a few factors that affect orders. In contrast to the commercial aircraft market, where there are few buyers and orders are typically delivered in advance, the business jets market has a higher proportion of individual consumers and a high degree of customization, which makes it difficult to estimate when orders will be placed, which limits the market growth.



Opportunity: Introduction of e-VTOL aircraft



Traffic time within a city is growing as intracity traffic has become more congested. Traditional business jets are ineffective in such circumstances since they take off and land at airports, the availability of which is typically restricted to urban areas. VTOL aircraft might be useful for intracity travel because they can take off and land at several vertiports inside a city. The concept of urban air mobility includes eVTOL aircraft, which make city travel easier because they are less expensive and noisy. Technology breakthroughs in battery capacity, the construction of infrastructure like vertiports and charging pods, and a strong legal framework are all necessary for the concept to be commercialized.



Some of the major players operating in the business jets market are:



• Textron Inc.

• Syberjet Aircraft

• Pilatus Aircraft

• Honda Aircraft Company

• Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

• Embraer SA

• Dassault Aviation SA

• Bombardier Inc.

• Boeing

• Airbus SE



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Aircraft Type:



• Large

• Airliners

• Light

• Mid-Sized



By Point of Sale:



• OEM

• Aftermarket



By End-User:



• Operator

• Private User



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



