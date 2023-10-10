Fabric Softener Market to Hit US$ 28,111.12 Million By 2031 | Updated Insights

New York, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global F abric S oftener M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Factors such as increasing demand for laundry care products and rising awareness about the benefits of fabric softeners are accelerating the demand for fabric softener, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In addition, the development of eco-friendly fabric softeners will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The market, which was valued at USD 19,400.00 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the period 2023-2031. The report highlights the increasing demand for laundry care products, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Fabric Softener market.

Fabric softener is a product that is added to laundry to make clothes and other fabrics softer, reduce static cling, and add a fresh scent. It is typically added to the rinse cycle of a washing machine, but can also be applied to dry fabrics using a dryer sheet or spray. Fabric softeners are laundry care products that are added to the rinse cycle of a washing machine to make clothes and other fabrics softer, reduce static cling, and add a fresh scent. They are typically available in liquid, powder, and dryer sheet form.

Global Fabric Softener Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 28,111.12 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 4.3% By Product Type Liquid, Sheets, Sprays, Tablets, and Others By Nature Organic and Conventional By End-use Industry Residential, Commercial (Hotels and Restaurants, Hospitals, and Others) By Distribution Channel Online (Company-Owned Website, E-commerce), Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others) By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Unilever, AlEn USA LLC, Devan Chemicals, HENKEL AG & CO. KGaA, MARICO LTD., PIGEON CORPORATION, COLGATE PALMOLIVE COMPANY, RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC., PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Global Fabric Softener Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the liquid segment contributed the largest shares of 57.28% to the market growth in 2022. Liquid fabric softeners are widely demanded in the residential and commercial sectors as the product boosts the durability of clothes by reducing the movement of fibers within the yarn. Also, consumer preference for fully automatic washing machines over semi-automatic ones has been driving the demand for liquid softeners.

Based on Nature, the organic segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 Consumers are highly inclined to eco-friendly and organic laundry care products as the products have less impact on the environment. Also, various manufacturers in the market are focusing more on organic ingredients such as coconut oil, olive oil, and others in the products as they are efficient enough to not damage the hands of the washer and do not bleach out colors from the cloth.

Based on End-Use Industry, the commercial segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Owing to the usage of fresh and stain free towels, bed sheets, and other products, the hospitals are demanding fabric softeners to a large extent. Also, it is widely demanded in hotels and the textile industry across the globe. Moreover, expansion in the textile and hospital industry globally is driving the growth of the segment in the fabric softener market.

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The offline segment has been showcasing major demand due to the time delivery of the product, personalized recommendations from the staff, wide variety to choose from on the spot, and shopping satisfaction. Consumers do get advised by the sales staff about the advantages of different product types of fabric softeners so that the consumers can check the quality of the product on the spot and make a wise purchase decision accordingly.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 37.21% to the market growth. Owing to the large working population coupled with the high disposable income of the consumers in the region, North America is witnessing significant growth in the fabric softener market. Furthermore, with the high living standard of consumers coupled with the presence of major market players in the region, the fabric softener market is growing significantly in North America. Also, the increasing laundry and textile industry in the region is significantly impacting the growth of the fabric softener market.

Competitive Landscape

Unilever, AlEn USA LLC, and Devan Chemicals are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of fabric softener. Further, the fabric softener market is expected to grow steadily due to the development of eco-friendly fabric softeners, especially in regions such as the Asia Pacific, and North America are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, AlEn USA LLC expanded its product portfolio with new two products such as Ensueno Liquid Laundry Detergent and Ensueno Scent Booster Dryer Sheets. These products offer a complete laundry care solution and are available at selected retailers nationwide.

In July 2022, Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, announced the global launch of its most sustainable laundry capsule. The new capsules are packaged in a plastic-free, cardboard container, a move set to prevent over 6,000 tons of plastic entering the waste stream every year and also delivers top cleaning performance.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.21% valued at USD 7,218.74 million in 2022 and USD 7,424.03 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10,089.08 million in 2031. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 89.30% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the liquid segment accounted for the highest share contribution of 57.28% to the fabric softener market statistics in 2022.

Based on nature, the organic segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the fabric softener market statistics in 2022.

Based on end-use industry, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the fabric softener market statistics in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share contribution of to the fabric softener market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for fabric softener due to increasing urbanization coupled with a rise in population in the region.

List of Major Global Fabric Softener Market:

Unilever

AlEn USA LLC

Devan Chemicals

HENKEL AG & CO. KGaA

MARICO LTD.

PIGEON CORPORATION

COLGATE PALMOLIVE COMPANY

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Global Fabric Softener Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Liquid Sheets Sprays Tablets Others

By Nature Organic Conventional

By End-use Industry Residential Commercial Hotels and Restaurants Hospitals Others

By Distribution Channel Online Company-Owned Website E-commerce Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Others



