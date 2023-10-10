New York, USA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musculoskeletal Pain Market Set to Observe Remunerative Growth During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The emergence of new products in the pipeline will add to the musculoskeletal pain market growth in the future. In addition, persistently rising cases of chronic pain in the forecast period will help increase the musculoskeletal pain treatment market.

DelveInsight’s Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, musculoskeletal pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted musculoskeletal pain market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the musculoskeletal pain market size was found to be USD 3.6 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, the total 7MM diagnosed prevalent cases of musculoskeletal pain in 2021 were over 146 million , out of which the highest cases were observed in the United States.

, out of which the highest cases were observed in the United States. Leading musculoskeletal pain companies such as Virios Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Camurus, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Propella Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Moebius Medical, Antibe Therapeutics, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Xalud Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Charleston Laboratories, and others are developing novel musculoskeletal pain drugs that can be available in the musculoskeletal pain market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel musculoskeletal pain drugs that can be available in the musculoskeletal pain market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for musculoskeletal pain treatment include Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), Fasinumab, Resiniferatoxin, TLC599, LY3556050, LY3016859, Esreboxetine (AXS-14), Lorecivivint, CNTX-4975, Ampion, X0002, IMC-1, Buprenorphine/CAM2038, TG-C/INVOSSA/Tonogenchoncel-L, AMZ001, Joyclu, Fremanezumab, CGS-200-5, DFV890, Canakinumab, MM-II, Otenaproxesul/ATB-346, NOVOCART 3D, StroMed + platelet-rich plasma (PRP), XT-150, TNX-102 SL, ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, and others.

Musculoskeletal Pain Overview

Musculoskeletal pain refers to persistent or recurrent pain affecting the bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and nerves. Pain associated with musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders is a prevalent issue with significant medical and socioeconomic implications worldwide. Chronic musculoskeletal pain, notably low back pain, stands as a leading cause of global disability. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 20–33% of the world's population grapples with some form of chronic musculoskeletal pain, equating to approximately 1.75 billion individuals worldwide. The Pain Task Force of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) defines chronic primary musculoskeletal pain (CPMP) as persistent pain in the muscles, bones, joints, or tendons, accompanied by substantial emotional distress (such as anxiety, anger, frustration, and depression) or functional impairment.





Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The musculoskeletal pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current musculoskeletal pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The musculoskeletal pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Musculoskeletal Pain Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Gender-specific Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Age-specific Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment Market

Traditionally, NSAIDs were the standard approach to treating musculoskeletal pain. Existing research suggests a moderate level of evidence supporting their efficacy. Nonetheless, there is also moderate evidence indicating the effectiveness of pharmacological therapies for short-term musculoskeletal pain relief. Therefore, options like NSAIDs, Cox-2 selective inhibitors, and opioids have demonstrated the capacity to alleviate pain in the short term. However, it's essential to recognize that the impact of these treatments is relatively modest, and potential adverse effects such as gastrointestinal bleeding and opioid-induced hyperalgesia must be approached with caution. In the market, there are several drugs available for musculoskeletal pain relief, including Zilretta, Cingal, Cymbalta, Drizalma Sprinkle, and Loqoa Tape.

Zilretta made history in October 2017 as the first and only extended-release, intra-articular therapy sanctioned by the US FDA for patients dealing with knee pain due to osteoarthritis by functioning as glucocorticoid receptor agonists. The company embarked on a full-scale commercial launch in November 2017. Although current evidence points to its effectiveness in providing short-term relief for shoulder and knee pain, its impact on back and neck pain remains uncertain.

Within the realm of osteoarthritis treatment, Cingal has emerged as a game-changer, securing approval in the European Union due to its remarkable effectiveness in managing associated pain. This groundbreaking medication is composed of FDA-approved triamcinolone hexacetonide, a powerful anti-inflammatory steroid, and cross-linked sodium hyaluronate. It is administered through intra-articular injection, acting as a potent glucocorticoid receptor agonist. Cingal’s simplicity shines through with its single-dose preparation, with the recommended dose set at 4 mL (equivalent to one syringe) per knee joint.

Key Musculoskeletal Pain Therapies and Companies

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast

Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries|Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

LY3556050: Eli Lilly and Company

LY3016859: Eli Lilly and Company

Esreboxetine (AXS-14): Axsome Therapeutics

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

Ampion: Ampio Pharmaceuticals

X0002: Techfields Pharma

IMC-1: Virios Therapeutics

Buprenorphine/CAM2038: Camurus/Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

TG-C/INVOSSA/Tonogenchoncel-L: Kolon TissueGene

AMZ001: Amzell

Joyclu: Seikagaku Corporation

Fremanezumab: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

CGS-200-5: Propella Therapeutics

DFV890: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Canakinumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

MM-II: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries|Moebius Medical

Otenaproxesul/ATB-346: Antibe Therapeutics

NOVOCART 3D: Aesculap Biologics

StroMed + platelet-rich plasma (PRP): VivaTech

XT-150: Xalud Therapeutics

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

ACP-044: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

MEDI7352: AstraZeneca

CL-108: Charleston Laboratories

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the musculoskeletal pain market are expected to change in the coming years. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are continually engaged in research and innovation to develop more effective treatment approaches for addressing the unmet needs of musculoskeletal pain. The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal pain conditions, such as knee pain related to osteoarthritis, is largely driven by the aging population, and this demographic shift is expected to significantly impact the musculoskeletal pain market in the near future. This study aims to identify potential therapeutic targets and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of life and restoring functional capabilities in individuals suffering from chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Additionally, we seek to gain insights into the transition from acute to chronic musculoskeletal pain, explore the manifestations of peripheral and central sensitization, and examine methods for their assessment. Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of robust patient education on musculoskeletal disorders and pain syndromes to enhance the overall quality of care.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the musculoskeletal pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the musculoskeletal pain market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the musculoskeletal pain market. While extensive research has been conducted over the past several decades, the root causes and underlying pathophysiology of chronic musculoskeletal pain conditions remain elusive. Presently, the available non-opioid therapies, designed to mitigate the risks of opioid dependence and abuse, provide only limited relief and are frequently associated with notable adverse effects, such as gastrointestinal complications, organ dysfunction, and even mortality.

Chronic musculoskeletal pain, particularly low back pain, stands as a leading cause of global disability. The burden of musculoskeletal pain extends beyond the affected individuals, significantly impacting patients, healthcare systems, and caregivers alike. This burden manifests in various forms, including functional impairment, emotional distress, mood disturbances, loss of independence, and diminished overall quality of life. Managing musculoskeletal pain can be especially challenging, particularly in patients with concurrent medical conditions.

Furthermore, the musculoskeletal pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the musculoskeletal pain market growth.

Musculoskeletal Pain Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Musculoskeletal Pain Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Musculoskeletal Pain Market Size in 2021 USD 3.6 Billion Key Musculoskeletal Pain Companies Virios Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Camurus, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Propella Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Moebius Medical, Antibe Therapeutics, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Xalud Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Charleston Laboratories, and others Key Musculoskeletal Pain Therapies Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), Fasinumab, Resiniferatoxin, TLC599, LY3556050, LY3016859, Esreboxetine (AXS-14), Lorecivivint, CNTX-4975, Ampion, X0002, IMC-1, Buprenorphine/CAM2038, TG-C/INVOSSA/Tonogenchoncel-L, AMZ001, Joyclu, Fremanezumab, CGS-200-5, DFV890, Canakinumab, MM-II, Otenaproxesul/ATB-346, NOVOCART 3D, StroMed + platelet-rich plasma (PRP), XT-150, TNX-102 SL, ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, and others

Scope of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Musculoskeletal Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Musculoskeletal Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Musculoskeletal Pain Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Musculoskeletal Pain Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Musculoskeletal Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Musculoskeletal Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Musculoskeletal Pain Market Key Insights 2. Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Musculoskeletal Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Musculoskeletal Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment and Management 7. Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Musculoskeletal Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Musculoskeletal Pain Market Analysis 12. Musculoskeletal Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

