GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Filed Against GigaCloud Technology Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT): (a) class A ordinary shares in connection with the Company's August 22 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023. GigaCloud is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers an end-to-end ecommerce platform for global trade services of heavy and large products, primarily furniture.



What is this Case About: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Misled Investors in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses; (2) the Company overstated its last-mile operations; (3) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; and (4) as a result, the Company’s financial results were overstated.

On September 28, 2023, Culper Research published a report titled “GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT): If It’s Too Good To Be True...”, alleging “numerous glaring flaws” in GigaCloud’s public reporting. For example, the report stated that while GigaCloud “claims to run 14 U.S. warehouses,” the Company “discloses just 73 employees in the entire U.S., implying just 5 employees per warehouse.” The Report also alleged that “GigaCloud’s marketing materials utilize photoshopped stock photos to portray itself as a highly efficient, growing operation,” but that Culper Research’s investigators visited some of the Company’s warehouses and discovered little activity. Further, the Report alleges that Culper Research uncovered “numerous entities which are neither named subsidiaries nor disclosed as GCT related parties” whose conduct at the very least “suggests undisclosed related party issues.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.78, or 18%, to close at $7.69 per share on September 28, 2023.

