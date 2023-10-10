Beer Institute Releases August 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2023:

The August 2023 estimate is 14,200,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.1% compared to August 2022 removals of 14,969,444.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,603,285 11,160,146 -3.8% -443,139 February 10,864,950 10,973,990 1.0% 109,040 March 15,358,367 14,429,656 -6.0% -928,711 April 13,562,901 12,811,000 -5.5% -751,901 May 14,450,839 12,681,000 -12.2% -1,769,839 June 16,334,962 14,745,000 -9.7% -1,589,962 July 13,970,196 13,184,000 -5.6% -786,196 August 14,969,444 14,200,000 -5.1% -769,444 YTD 111,114,944 104,184,792 -6.2% -6,930,152

The September 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2023.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.