UNCF’s Philanthropy Institute Trains Next Generation of Fundraising Professionals to Support HBCUs and Other Non-Profits

Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is launching its Philanthropy Institute. Powered by the UNCF Teaching + Learning Center, the Philanthropy Institute reimagines the practice of fundraising, leveraging culturally informed expertise and a commitment to racial justice and social equity.

While there are several prominent organizations who offer training for fundraising professionals, UNCF’s Philanthropy Institute (UNCFPI) addresses the unique needs of fundraisers working with the sometimes-overlooked communities where Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) live.

UNCFPI is well positioned to become a leader in the fundraising space, not only in what the Institute will provide, but how it will convey training, resources and opportunities to advancement professionals and others representing marginalized communities.

The first of its kind, UNCF’s Philanthropy Institute is designed by and for fundraising professionals at Black and other underserved organizations.

Black donors give 25% more of their income than other racial groups, yet the professionals who fundraise in these communities may not have the insight or training to work within this demographic.

“The UNCFPI is an innovative development operation that will provide essential resources for fundraising professionals at UNCF-member institutions and will further position our schools as competitive institutions for higher education,” said TLC’s Senior Director Dr. Shawna Acker-Ball. “The Institute is set to become a leading education and training organization in the unique BIPOC fundraising space.”

UNCFPI intends to train the next generation of fundraising leaders. The organization will serve fundraising professionals at educational institutions, fundraising and non-profit organizations to help them achieve their professional goals and objectives.

The Institute’s training services are designed to increase understanding of philanthropy, capacity-building, events, relationship building, customer service, donor engagement, alumni relations, grants, federal contracts and marketing outreach among professionals who work among BIPOC communities. In addition to training, UNCF’s Philanthropy Institute will provide consulting services for organizations seeking to expand their fundraising capabilities.

UNCFPI is scheduled to begin offering courses in Jan. 2024. Visit UNCF.org/PhilanthropyInstitute.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.