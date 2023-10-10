Global Hereditary Testing Market Shows Strong 8.8% CAGR, Driving Demand for Hereditary Disorder Testing Kits

New York, United States, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hereditary genes are either transmitted to offspring or inheritable from parents. Hereditary testing examines an individual's genome for specific hereditary variations (variants). Genetic variations may influence an individual's risk of contracting a disease in detrimental, advantageous, neutral, unknown, or ambiguous ways. “The global hereditary testing market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031),” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Sales of DNA testing kits have increased due to the consistent demand for neonatal screening. For instance, in November 2019, the Virginia Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) examined 7,868 neonates for more than 31 genetic and metabolic diseases. Adopting cutting-edge technologies, such as tandem mass spectrometry, microarrays, proteomics, nanotechnology, and DNA chip technology, has increased the accuracy of test results, thereby boosting sales of hereditary disorder testing kits.

Market leaders have created inventive tests to maintain market competition and meet high demand. In the United States, Ariosa Diagnostics, Sequenom, Natera, and Verinata Health (acquired by Illumina) are leading providers of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) platforms. The innovative platforms use sequencing technologies, PCR, and proprietary algorithms to analyze Cell-free Fetal DNA (cffDNA) to detect chromosomal aneuploidies such as Down, Edwards, and Patau. Other companies, including Ravgen, Cellular Research, and TrovaGene, have developed NIPT for chromosomal aneuploidies, spurring market expansion.

Growth Opportunities

NIPT utilizing cffDNA circulating in maternal blood can aid in detecting common prenatal trisomies, such as Down syndrome, fetal Rhesus D status, and sex chromosome abnormalities. In the past two years, NGS-enabled clinical applications have gained considerable traction. In recent years, invasive procedures such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling have decreased, as non-invasive procedures are increasingly administered routinely at major treatment centers to all women with a high likelihood of having a fetus with genetic defects.

NIPTs can be more accurate than conventional first-trimester screenings, resulting in fewer false positives and, consequently, fewer invasive amniocenteses. In addition to duplication/microdeletion syndromes and Mendelian genetic disorders, ongoing research can help expand the spectrum of conditions detectable by non-invasive methods. Utilizing test results for informed decision-making is anticipated to increase their adoption rate, creating market expansion opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global hereditary testing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Numerous public and private programs or initiatives to increase access to genetic testing in European nations have contributed to the region's dominant market share. The European Commission-funded EuroGentest2 project facilitates genetic testing and improves the quality of genetic services. In Europe, the presence of public agency initiatives promoting safe and accurate genetic testing is anticipated to increase demand for genetic testing.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. North America significantly impacted global revenue due to key vendors' ongoing development of hereditary genetic testing solutions. In August 2018, Dynacare, a subsidiary of LabCorp, agreed with London Health Sciences Centre to conduct genetic testing for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, mitochondrial disorders, and epilepsy at its genetics laboratory in Canada. Dynacare was granted the exclusive right to offer multi-gene panel tests to patients in the United States and a portion of Canada.

Key Highlights

The global hereditary testing market size is estimated to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2031.

is estimated to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2031. Based on disease type, the global hereditary testing market is bifurcated into hereditary cancer testing and hereditary non-cancer testing. The hereditary non-cancer testing segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant global hereditary testing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global hereditary testing market players are Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Natera, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., COOPERSURGICAL, INC., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, Fulgent Genetics, Twist Bioscience, MedGenome, and CENTOGENE N.V.

Market News

In June 2023, Devyser announced the release of two new products: Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2. These kits provide efficient, targeted, and reliable analysis of cancer-associated genes, including those implicated in Lynch syndrome, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer.

In June 2023, After Centogene and Lifera announced a strategic partnership to combine their resources, multiomic testing advanced in Saudi Arabia. A genetic data diagnostics company based in the United States and Germany, Centogene, will bring its extensive Biodatabank on uncommon diseases. Lifera, a biopharmaceutical corporation owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, will establish a network of genetic testing services utilizing its presence in the country.

