Drone Nerds Adds DJI Zenmuse L2 to its Enterprise Product Lineup

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader, has added Zenmuse L2, DJI’s latest payload release, to its enterprise product lineup. The Zenmulse L2 integrates frame LiDAR, a self-developed high-accuracy IMU system, and a 4/3 CMOS RGB mapping camera, providing DJI flight platforms with more precise, efficient, and reliable geospatial data acquisition. When used with DJI Terra, it delivers a turnkey solution for 3D data collection and high-accuracy post-processing.

Supported by its powerful hardware, L2 can allow for a precise scan of complex subjects within an extended range and faster point cloud acquisition. During operations, users can preview, playback, and process point cloud models on-site, with Task Quality Reports generated by DJI Terra, offering a simple, one-stop solution to improve overall efficiency. This enables users to achieve high-precision point cloud results with one-stop post-processing.

With a detection range of up to 250 meters and a reduced laser spot size, it can detect smaller and more detailed objects, even in dense vegetation, resulting in more accurate digital elevation models. The Zenmuse L2 supports up to 5 returns, enhancing the capability to collect bare earth data. In addition, it supports two scanning modes, making it ideal for precise topographical survey scans. The IMU requires no warm-up time, allowing users to capture data immediately after powering it on.

The Zenmuse L2 can capture LiDAR and photogrammetry data simultaneously while maintaining True Color LiDAR data. It's the perfect tool for professionals in various industries, including surveying and mapping, energy, forestry, and construction.

Improved Accuracy

The high-accuracy self-developed IMU system, combined with the drone’s RTK positioning system for data fusion during post-processing, gives L2 access to highly accurate absolute position, speed, and altitude information. In addition, the IMU system’s enhanced environmental adaptability improves the operational reliability and precision of L2.

In coordination with DJI Enterprise flight platforms and DJI Terra, Zenmuse L2 can be applied to land surveying and mapping, energy, forestry, and infrastructure management, as well as other scenarios.

The performance of the IMU system has been significantly enhanced, and it is ready for use the moment it's powered on. And, the accompanying drone is ready to begin tasks immediately once the RTK is in FIX status, delivering an optimized in-the-field experience.

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

Attachments