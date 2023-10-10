Unity Bank Opens Parsippany Area Branch Joined by Business & Community Leaders

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank recently opened its first full service branch in Morris County, Unity’s third new retail banking site in the last 10 months. Leaders from business and government joined Unity and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the branch, located at 66 N. Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills.



“The township is pleased to welcome Unity Bank to our community,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio. “The residents and businesses of Parsippany-Troy Hills continue to need local banking services even during an age when many financial options are available online. We appreciate Unity’s investment in our community and look forward to a successful future for the bank and the Lake Hiawatha branch for many years to come.”

Community leaders attending the ribbon-cutting in addition to Mayor Barberio included: Morris County Sheriff James Gannon; Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Council Vice President Michael J. DePierro, and Councilman Justin Musella; Frank L. Cahill, Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, and Raj Dichpally, respectively Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee; Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Peluso; and Eastern Janitorial President & CEO Nick Rafanello.

Unity celebrated the opening by presenting three $500 donations to the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers, Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, and Parsippany PBA.

“We appreciate the great turnout for our opening from the Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Banking services at the branch level are increasingly important to our customers, including homeowners and small businesses. Unity is a community bank that strongly believes in supporting local organizations and we plan to be an active corporate citizen in Morris County.”

Unity’s Parsippany branch team includes Dhaval (DJ) Bhatt, Parsippany Area Manager; Zefkiser Ferati, Branch Operations Manager; and Smita Patel, Personal Banker.

The 3,864-square-foot N. Beverwyck Road facility was previously operated as a branch by another bank. The branch, which was fully modernized over the summer, includes six dedicated parking spaces and drive-up banking and ATM services.

Unity’s retail banking presence now includes 21 branches in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. Unity also recently opened new branches in Fort Lee in Bergen County and Lakewood, which marked the bank’s first site in Ocean County. Unity holds about $2.6 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 21 branches throughout New Jersey and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov .

