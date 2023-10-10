Geospatial Analytics Market Research by Prophecy Market Insights Highlights 12.9% CAGR and US$ 290.4 Billion Market Potential.

Covina, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geospatial analytics is a field of data analysis that focuses on the use of geographic and location-based data to gain insights, make informed decisions, and solve complex problems. It involves the collection, processing, interpretation, and visualization of geospatial data to understand spatial patterns, relationships, and trends.

The proliferation of geospatial data from sources such as satellites, drones, sensors, and mobile devices is providing an ever-increasing volume of data for analysis. This growing availability of data fuels the demand for Geospatial Analytics Market solutions.

Geospatial Analytics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics



Here are concise points about the growth factors and dynamics of the geospatial analytics market:

Location-Based Services: Growing demand due to smartphone use, driving the need for geospatial analytics. IoT and Sensor Boom: Increasing deployment of IoT devices and sensors generates vast geospatial data, necessitating analytics. Government Investments: Governments globally are investing in geospatial infrastructure, boosting market growth. Remote Sensing Advancements: Improved technologies like satellites and drones enhance data quality and applications. AI and Cloud Integration: AI and cloud computing are revolutionizing geospatial analytics, making it more efficient and accessible.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 290.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 87.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Key Segment By Type of Analysis, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Highlights –

In October 2022, AcreTrader Launched Acres, a Geospatial Analytics Platform Providing Comprehensive Insights on Land Value. This new software empowers landowners and land professionals with simplified, intuitive and comprehensive data to analyze land value & productivity.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current size and growth trajectory of the geospatial analytics market? What are the primary drivers and barriers affecting market growth? Which industries are the major adopters of geospatial analytics, and what are their specific use cases? What role do government initiatives and regulations play in shaping the market? How are advancements in remote sensing and data collection technologies influencing the market? What are the emerging trends in AI and machine learning integration within geospatial analytics?

List of the prominent players in the Geospatial Analytics Market:

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon

Maxar Technologies

Harris Corporation

Bentley Systems Incorporated

General Electric

Maplarge

RMSI

Topcon Corporation

Google LLC.

Geospatial Analytics Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America boasts a robust presence in the geospatial analytics market, thanks to its advanced technological infrastructure and early adoption trends. The United States stands as a major contributor, utilizing geospatial analytics across diverse sectors, including defense, agriculture, and urban planning.

Europe: Europe holds a prominent position in the geospatial analytics landscape, driven by the widespread application of these technologies in areas such as transportation and disaster management. Notable contributors within the continent include the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, each making substantial investments in satellite technologies and smart city initiatives. Europe's commitment to geospatial analytics continues to shape its position in the global market.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing dynamic and rapid growth in the geospatial analytics sector. This momentum is primarily propelled by emerging economic powerhouses like India and China, which are increasingly leveraging geospatial analytics in a wide array of applications. These applications span precision agriculture, infrastructure development, and disaster response.

Analyst View –

The demand for smart city solutions is being driven by the rising urbanization of the world's population. Urban landscapes may be designed and managed with more efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life thanks to geospatial analytics. Demand for geospatial analytics is growing as environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation become more of a priority in fields including land use planning, resource management, and environmental factor monitoring.

