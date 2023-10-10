UnitedAg Appoints Chief Digital and Technology Officer to Lead Innovation and Technology Strategy

Irvine, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg, the leading employer sponsored health plan for agriculture, is pleased to announce the appointment of Satish Kurian, as its new Chief Digital and Technology Officer. In this pivotal role, Satish will drive UnitedAg's digital transformation and technology innovation strategies.

With a proven track record in the healthcare industry, Satish Kurian brings more than 24 years of experience in spearheading digital initiatives and leading technology-driven transformations. His visionary leadership and strategic acumen will be instrumental in positioning UnitedAg as a leader in the rapidly evolving digital healthcare landscape.

Satish's responsibilities will include:

Digital Transformation: Leading UnitedAg's digital transformation journey by identifying opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and member experience through the adoption of cutting-edge digital healthcare technologies. Innovation: Fostering a culture of innovation within UnitedAg by leveraging emerging technologies and industry best practices to develop new products, services, and solutions that directly benefit the association's members and their families. Technology Strategy: Formulating and executing a comprehensive technology strategy that aligsn with UnitedAg's overall mission and objectives, ensuring scalability and security. Team Leadership: Building and nurturing a high-performing digital and technology team to drive innovation and deliver strategic objectives. Collaborations: Forging strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology vendors, agricultural stakeholders, and industry organizations to stay at the forefront of technological healthcare advancements.

Kirti Mutatkar, CEO of UnitedAg, commented on the appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Satish Kurian to the team. His deep expertise and visionary leadership will play a crucial role in shapping our healthcare digital future and driving our technology strategy forward for the betterment of our members and their families."

Satish Kurian expressed his excitement about joining UnitedAg, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of UnitedAg's mission to empower agricultural communities through healthcare technology and innovation. Together, we will leverage the power of digital healthcare transformation to enhance the lives of our members and their families."

To learn more about UnitedAg's leadership team, please visit www.unitedag.org.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers health benefits and services to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Attachment