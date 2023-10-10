Neurona Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapy candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders, announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update at the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the News section of the Neurona website under Events. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days after the event.

Dr. Nicholas has also been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled: Fighting Neurodegeneration​ with New Tools, at 1:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the BIO Investor Forum which is being held October 17-18, 2023 in San Francisco. Webcasting is not available for this event.

About Neurona

Neurona is focused on developing regenerative cell therapy candidates that have single-dose curative potential. Neurona is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neural cell therapy candidates that are designed to provide long-term repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. For more information about Neurona, visit www.neuronatherapeutics.com

