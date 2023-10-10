Australia Barite Market Analysis, Market Projections, and Trends| In Terms of Value, Segment Market Share, and Forecast till 2030 | Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Barite Market was valued at US$ 48 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The market is driven by the growing demand for barite from the oil and gas industry, as well as the increasing use of barite in other industries, such as construction and paints. Barite is a key component of drilling fluids, which are used to lubricate and cool the drill bit, remove cuttings, and prevent blowouts. As the oil and gas industry in Australia continues to grow, so too will the demand for barite.

Moreover, the Australian government is supportive of the mining sector and provides a number of incentives to mining companies. This support helps to create a favorable environment for the barite mining industry.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia barite market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including mineral type, minerals/ore, imported minerals, mining type, support services, and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia barite market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia barite market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Barite Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of form powder segment is dominating the Australia barite market owing to the high demand from the oil and gas industry.

Based on application, The drilling mud segment is dominating the market. The Australian government is supportive of the oil and gas industry and provides a number of incentives to oil and gas companies. This support helps to create a favorable environment for the drilling mud segment and the barite market in general.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 48 million Market Size Forecast US$ 76 million Growth Rate 5.9% Key Market Drivers Wide use in the oil & gas industry

Widely used in the construction industry

Expanding mining activities Companies Profiled AME Pty Ltd

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.

The Kish Company, Inc.

New Riverside Ochre

Cimbar Performance Minerals

PVS Chemicals

Pands Group

Iluka Resources Limited

Mineral Resources Limited

Base Resources Limited

Mincor Resources NL

Glencore Australia Pty Ltd

Barite Industries

Barite Resources Australia Pty Ltd

Barite Mining Australia Pty Ltd

Australian Barite Company Pty Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia barite market include,

In February 2023, Vast Solar agreed to combine with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Nabors Industries (NBR.N) in a deal that will take the Australian company public in New York at a valuation of up to US$ 586 million, the companies told Reuters.

Some of the prominent players and producers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia barite market growth include AME Pty Ltd, Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., The Kish Company, Inc., New Riverside Ochre, Cimbar Performance Minerals, PVS Chemicals, Pands Group, Iluka Resources Limited, Mineral Resources Limited, Base Resources Limited, Mincor Resources NL, Glencore Australia Pty Ltd, Barite Industries, Barite Resources Australia Pty Ltd, Barite Mining Australia Pty Ltd, and Australian Barite Company Pty Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia barite market based on form, grade, application, and region

Australia Barite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Lumps Powder

Australia Barite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Grade Up to SP 3.9 SP 4.0 SP 4.1 SP 4.2 SP 4.3 and Above

Australia Barite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Drilling Mud Pharmaceuticals Rubbers & Plastics Paints & Coatings Textiles Others

Australia Barite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Barite Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Barite Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia barite market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia barite market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia barite market?

What are the key trends in the Australia barite market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia barite market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia barite market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia barite market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

