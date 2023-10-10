BAD Idea AI and Tangem Announce Partnership to Launch Limited-Edition $BAD-Branded Hardware Wallets

LEWES, DE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAD Idea AI is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tangem, a leader in secure hardware wallets. According to a recent poll on X (formerly Twitter), 86.4% of our community expressed interest in a cold wallet solution, making this collaboration timely and relevant.

What Exactly is BAD Idea AI ($BAD)?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a cornerstone in various sectors of society. BAD Idea AI ($BAD) aims to foster a symbiotic relationship between humans and AI by leveraging blockchain and DAO technologies to create a tokenized ecosystem for mutual benefit.

About Tangem

Tangem serves as a robust barrier against security threats to your cryptocurrency assets. Beyond being a simple, beautiful, and secure hardware wallet, Tangem offers a self-custodial cold wallet with innovative backup options, water and dust resistance, and seamless connectivity via an inbuilt NFC antenna.

Tangem and BAD Idea AI Collaboration

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tangem to offer our community a secure and efficient way to store their $BAD tokens," says Christopher Johnson, listings manager for BAD Idea AI and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, LLC.









Key Features of $BAD-Branded Tangem Hardware Wallets

The $BAD-branded Tangem hardware wallet incorporates elements of BAD’s branding and Tangem's design, featuring BAD’s AI avatar logo and a range of security features such as anti-counterfeit protection and innovative smart backups.

Why Choose a $BAD-Branded Tangem Hardware Wallet?

Opting for a $BAD x Tangem Wallet offers numerous advantages:

- Seamless crypto management

- One-tap transaction signing

- Self-custody and cold storage

- Industry-leading chip security: EAL6+

- 25+ years replacement warranty

Conclusion

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both BAD Idea AI and Tangem, offering unparalleled security and convenience for the $BAD community. Stay tuned for more updates on the new BAD Idea AI wallets powered by Tangem on their socials (Tangem, $BAD).





Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.