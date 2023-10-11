LeapCharger Confirms Trading Symbol Change to LCCN & Files Quarterly Report for August 31, 2023

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (the “Company” or “LeapCharger”) (OTC PINK: LCCN) is pleased to announce that its common shares now trade on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol LCCN.

Though the Company’s new trading symbol became effective as of market open on June 27, 2023, the Company has been diligently working to complete certain management restructuring and implementation of various business objectives prior to making this formal public announcement. In fact, just today October 10, 2023, the Company filed its quarterly disclosure and financial statements with OTC Markets, which now includes the consolidation of all operations of our Dubai-based subsidiary. A link to our quarterly disclosure and financial statements for the period ended August 31, 2023 follows: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/383611/content

The change in our ticker symbol was made to better align with the name change earlier this year from GreenPlex Services Inc. to LeapCharger Corporation.

“We are looking forward to trading under the new ‘LCCN’ symbol on the OTC Pink Market,” said Chief Executive Officer, Praveenkumar Vijayakumar. “The new symbol better aligns with the Company’s new name. This ticker change maintains access to the Company’s shares for institutional and retail investors in the United States and abroad with no expected disruption to trading. The Company rebrand is nearly complete and we are well-positioned to execute on our business objectives and strategy to deploy our cutting-edge EV charging stations.”

No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the ticker symbol change.

“Now that our OTC profile matches our legal name, we will be sharing our overall corporate vision over the next several weeks,” concluded Vijayakumar.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

9173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com