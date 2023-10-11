Enteric Empty Capsules Market to Hit US$ 148.23 Million By 2031 | Latest Insights Report

New York, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E nteric E mpty C apsules M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for nutraceuticals are accelerating the demand for enteric empty capsules, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In addition, advancement in capsule manufacturing technology will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the enteric empty capsules market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 148.23 million by 2031 and USD 78.47 million in 2023. The market, which was valued at USD 73.31 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% during the period 2023-2031. The report highlights the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the enteric empty capsules market.

Enteric empty capsules are mostly made up of gelatin and nongelatin materials. They disintegrate into the small intestine and allow the encaspusated material to pass through the stomach before being absorbed by the body. The product is widely utilized in achieving acid resistance and thus is widely used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. The capsules are highly incorporated for treating chronic disorders, improving skin enhancement, and others. Different innovations in capsule manufacturing technology such as the development of automated capsule filling machines and different advancements in capsule design and materials are driving the market further. Furthermore, increasing lifestyle modification preferences and changing consumer behaviour for healthier trends has been boosting the market growth.

Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 148.23 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 8.3% By Type Gelatin and Non-Gelatin by Therapeutic Application Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs, Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations, Dietary Supplements, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, and Others By End User Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Others By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Lonza Group Ltd, Evonik, The Roxlor Group, CapsCanada Corporation, Qualicaps Inc., CapsulCN International Co., Ltd., Natural Capsules Limited, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, ACG Group, and Anhui Huangshan Capsule Co., Ltd.

Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the gelatin segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Owing to the low cost and high availability of gelatin in the market, the gelatin product is witnessing significant growth. Furthermore, the protein content in the gelatin capsules acts as a catalyst for the growth of the gelatin type in the enteric empty capsules market.

Based on Therapeutic Application, the dietary supplements segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. This is due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements owing to the wide availability of the products in the market.

Based on End User, the nutraceutical companies segment contributed the largest shares of 32.79% to the market growth in 2022. An increase in nutraceutical intake to boost immunity and growing consciousness for a healthy lifestyle is increasing the demand for the segment. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the nutraceutical industry coupled with rising consumption of supplement capsules such as minerals, vitamins, and others are driving major demand for the nutraceutical companies segment.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 33.56% to the market growth. This is due to the presence of key players in the region, coupled with advanced healthcare facilities in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Lonza Group Ltd, Evonik, and The Roxlor Group are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of enteric empty capsules. Further, the enteric empty capsules market is expected to grow steadily due to advancements in capsule manufacturing technology, especially in regions such as the Asia Pacific, and North America are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Lonza Group Ltd launched a new capsule to deliver acid-sensitive active pharmaceutical ingredients to the intestine. The product Enprotect capsules significantly simplify the drug product manufacturing process by mitigating the need for additional capsule coating or sealing. The capsule offers an effective oral delivery solution for treatments that are easily degraded by acidic stomach conditions.

In May 2021, Evonik, one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals, launched a new platform EUDRACAP, which is built on the company’s unique technology platform for advanced drug delivery. This product has created a great demand in the pharmaceutical industry for ways to increase the number of sensitive molecules in drug product portfolios.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 33.56% valued at USD 24.60 million in 2022 and USD 26.16 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 48.31 million in 2031. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 86.23% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the gelatin segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the enteric empty capsules market statistics in 2022.

Based on therapeutic application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the enteric empty capsules market statistics in 2022.

Based on end user, the nutraceutical companies segment accounted for the highest share contribution of 32.79% to the enteric empty capsules market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for enteric empty capsules due to the growing aging population coupled with the growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in the region.

List of Major Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market:

Lonza Group Ltd

Evonik

The Roxlor Group

CapsCanada Corporation

Qualicaps Inc.

CapsulCN International Co., Ltd.

Natural Capsules Limited

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd

ACG Group

Anhui Huangshan Capsule Co., Ltd.

Global Enteric Empty Capsules Market Segmentation:

By Type Gelatin Non-Gelatin

By Therapeutic Application Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations Dietary Supplements Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs Others

By End User Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Cosmetic Companies Nutraceutical Companies Clinical Research Organizations Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Enteric Empty Capsules Market Report

What was the market size of the enteric empty capsules industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of enteric empty capsules was USD 73.31 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the enteric empty capsules industry by 2031? In 2031, the market size of enteric empty capsules will be expected to reach USD 148.23 million.

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the enteric empty capsules market? Dietary restrictions is restraining the market growth at the global level.

What is the dominating segment in the enteric empty capsules market by end user? In 2022, the nutraceutical companies segment accounted for the highest market share of 32.79% in the overall enteric empty capsules market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the enteric empty capsules market? Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the enteric empty capsules market.



