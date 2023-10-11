Lloyds Bank accelerates strategic payments partnership with FreedomPay

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lloyds Bank has accelerated its strategic partnership with FreedomPay, a leading consumer-centric commerce platform, as part of its continued growth strategy to offer clients access to a suite of fast, efficient, and secure payments solutions.

The partnership gives merchants using Lloyds Bank Cardnet access to FreedomPay’s advanced payment processing capabilities. The fully integrated, patented technology offers Lloyds Bank Cardnet customers the flexibility to process payments across borders, key sectors, point of sales and merchant service providers.

FreedomPay’s patented Next Level Commerce™ platform is an end-to-end cloud-based solution that offers fast, secure payments solutions to merchants while giving them access to the most up to date payment types and technologies. FreedomPay also supports popular payment methods such as mobile wallets functionality.

Melinda Roylett, Managing Director of Lloyds Bank Merchant Services, said: “Our renewed strategic partnership with FreedomPay will enable us to continue offering best-in-class payments solutions to our clients. We look forward to developing more benefits that add further value to the service we currently provide our clients with, to help them grow their businesses.”

Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay, said: “Together with Lloyds Bank, we are redefining the customer experience for UK merchants by blending loyalty, security, and value-added-services. Through the FreedomPay platform, Lloyds Bank’s Cardnet service offers market leading capabilities, optionality, and innovation to merchants.”

---

About Lloyds Bank Cardnet





With 21 million digitally active customers, Lloyds Banking Group is an integral part of the UK payments ecosystem processing some 180 million BACS and 137 million faster payments each month. With 30+ years experience in acquiring and merchant services,​ Lloyds Bank Cardnet is a household name in the UK payments landscape.

Prominent across all channels and foremost in key sectors from retail, hospitality, education, healthcare and financial services, we are committed to reinvigorating, streamlining and elevating the merchant journey. Whatever your needs, Lloyds Bank Cardnet will find the solution that will enable you to exceed the payment expectations of your customers in a way that fulfils the needs of your business.

About FreedomPay





FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com