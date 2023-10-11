Australia Activewear Market Size, Market Trends, Top Categories, Market Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Activewear Market value is US$ 13.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Activewear is clothing that is specifically designed for physical activities, sports, and fitness regimens. These clothes are comprised of specialized textiles that give comfort, flexibility, and moisture-wicking qualities, allowing people to participate in a variety of physical activities comfortably.

Physical fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle are becoming increasingly important. Australians, like many other people around the world, are becoming more health-conscious, which is fueling a rising interest in sports and fitness activities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Activewear market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, fabric, gender, distribution channel and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia Activewear market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Activewear market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Activewear Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, fashion outer segment gained major share of the global market in 2022 and is expected to sustain its market during the forecast period.

On the basis of fabric, polyester segment was the major contributor of 2022 and is expected to continue dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of gender, women segment was the major contributor in 2022 owing the surge in participation of women in outdoor activities and sports.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 13.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 25.3 billion Growth Rate 9.4% Key Market Drivers Rising focus on fitness and wellness

Rise of athleisure trends

Rising population of travel and leisure enthusiasts Companies Profiled Lorna Jane Pty Ltd

2XU Pty. Ltd.

Running Bare Australia Pty Ltd

Nimble Activewear Pty Ltd

Rock Wear International Limited

THE ICONIC

PE Nation

Ryderwear

L’URV

First Base Sydney

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia Activewear market include,

In July 2023, LSKD, the Australian-owned and managed sportswear company, and Life Time, the nation's foremost healthy living brand, announced that LSKD will serve as the exclusive apparel brand for Life Time's approximately 5,000 female coaches, instructors, and trainers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia Activewear market growth include Lorna Jane Pty Ltd, 2XU Pty. Ltd., Running Bare Australia Pty Ltd, Nimble Activewear Pty Ltd, Rock Wear International Limited, THE ICONIC, PE Nation, Ryderwear, L’URV, and First Base Sydney, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia Activewear market based on product type, fabric, gender, distribution channel and region

Australia Activewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Ready to Wear Fashion Outer T-shirts Rash Guards Swim Wear

Australia Activewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Fabric Polyester Nylon Neoprene Spandex Cotton Polypropylene Others

Australia Activewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gender Men Women Kids

Australia Activewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Brand Outlets Specialty Stores Independent Retail Stores Online Direct Indirect

Australia Activewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Activewear Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Activewear Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Activewear market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Activewear market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Activewear market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Activewear market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Activewear market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Activewear market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Activewear market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

