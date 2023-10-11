Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
|Average price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|04.10.23
|219 025
|62.91
|13 779 542
|05.10.23
|206 336
|62.22
|12 838 639
|06.10.23
|597 642
|61.33
|36 654 460
|09.10.23
|149 216
|60.73
|9 062 291
|10.10.23
|100 000
|61.89
|6 188 920
|Previous transactions
|1 820 018
|Total transactions under the program
|3 092 237
|63.69
|196 933 876
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 189 115 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
