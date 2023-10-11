Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Quarterly Production at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe ("Blanket") for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023" or the "Quarter"). All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on the final assay at the refiners.



Highlights

Quarterly gold production of 21,772 ounces, a new quarterly record for Blanket mine

An increase of three per cent on the 21,120 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Gold produced in the nine months to the end of September was 55,244 ounces.

Caledonia reiterates its gold production guidance for 2023 of between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces1.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am pleased that Blanket is performing well and we have set a new quarterly production record. I look forward to achieving our guidance of between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold for 2023.

“We have invested heavily in Blanket over the last seven years, including investment this year to construct a new tailings storage facility which is expected to have a life of at least 15 years, based on the current production profile, and will support production well into the future.

“The recent encouraging drill results at Blanket indicate that there is additional mineralisation that may, in due course, be accessed using the current infrastructure and which should further extend the life of Blanket.

“Blanket continues to provide a solid foundation for the Company, providing us with a platform for our other growth projects in Zimbabwe.”

Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.

1 Refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" with effective date September 1, 2022 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 13, 2023

Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

