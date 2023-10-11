Digital Advertising Market in India: Business Insights, Market Spending, Leading Players and Trend Analysis with Forecast 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Digital Advertising Market value is US$ 6.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 21.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The use of digital channels and platforms to advertise products, services, or brands to a specific audience is referred to as digital advertising. Display ads, social media ads, search engine marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and mobile advertising are all examples of online marketing methods.

India's internet penetration has increased significantly, with a major section of the population now having access to the internet via smartphones and other devices. This larger online audience gives advertisers with more opportunities to reach customers via digital platforms.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India Digital Advertising market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including platform type, Ad format, pricing model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India Digital Advertising market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India Digital Advertising market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

India Digital Advertising Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of platform type, mobile segment is expected to dominate the India digital advertising market and maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to increased mobile devices and growing popularity of social media.

Based on industry vertical, digital advertising market share was dominated by the retail & e-commerce segment due to rise in need for smaller businesses in the retail and consumer goods industry.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 24.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 6.3 billion Growth Rate 21.3% Key Market Drivers Growing internet penetration

Increasing mobile phone adoption

Rise in e-commerce platforms Companies Profiled Google Inc

Facebook (Meta)

Amazon

Paytm Payments Bank Limited

InMobi Advertising Private Limited

Twitter India Private Limited

Hotstar (Disney + Hotstar) Private Limited

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Zee Digital Media Corporation Limited

Cheil India Private Limited

Wavemaker India Private Limited

Havas Media Group India Private Limited

MediaCom India Private Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India digital advertising market include,

In July 2022, Netflix chose Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner. Microsoft shows its capacity to meet all advertising requirements as it collaborates to develop a new ad-supported solution.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India digital advertising market growth include Google Inc, Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, InMobi Advertising Private Limited, Twitter India Private Limited, Hotstar (Disney + Hotstar) Private Limited, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Zee Digital Media Corporation Limited, Cheil India Private Limited, Wavemaker India Private Limited, Havas Media Group India Private Limited, and MediaCom India Private Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India digital advertising market based on platform type, Ad format, pricing model, enterprise size, industry vertical and region

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Platform Type Mobile Desktop & Laptop Others

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Ad Format Display Advertising Mobile Advertising Social Media Advertising Video Advertising Online Classified Ads Search Engine Advertising

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Pricing Model Cost per thousand Performance based Hybrid

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise size Large Enterprises SMEs

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical Automotive Healthcare Media & Entertainment BFSI Education Transport & Tourism IT & Telecom

India Digital Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



Key Questions Answered in the Digital Advertising Report:

What will be the market value of the India Digital Advertising market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India Digital Advertising market?

What are the market drivers of the India Digital Advertising market?

What are the key trends in the India Digital Advertising market?

Which is the leading region in the India Digital Advertising market?

What are the major companies operating in the India Digital Advertising market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India Digital Advertising market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

