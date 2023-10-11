Sinus Dilation Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 4.7 billion in 2031, Securing a 7.2% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sinus dilation devices market is anticipated to expand at a 7.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The market for sinus dilation devices is expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2031.



The sinus dilation devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis, increasing awareness about minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in medical technology.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59688

Chronic sinusitis affects millions globally, leading to symptoms like nasal congestion, facial pain, and difficulty breathing. Traditional treatments often involve medications or extensive surgeries.

Sinus dilation devices offer a less invasive alternative. These devices work by enlarging the sinus openings, improving drainage, and relieving symptoms.

Balloon sinus dilation, in particular, has gained prominence. It involves inserting a small, flexible balloon catheter into the sinus passages and inflating it to widen the openings, restoring normal airflow.

Growing patient preference for outpatient procedures, coupled with the convenience and effectiveness of these devices, fuels market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global sinus dilation devices market acquired US$ 2.4 billion in 2021.

The standalone segment accounted for a significant market share of around 72% in 2021.

The Asia Pacific accounted for around 25.27% share of the global market in 2021.

North America held a significant share of around 38.44% of the global industry in 2021.

The hospitals segment dominated the international market in 2021, accounting for around 58% of the market share.



Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Sinus dilation devices offer a less invasive alternative to traditional sinus surgeries. This makes them a popular choice among patients and contributes to market growth.

Ongoing advancements in medical technology have led to the development of precise and efficient sinus dilation devices.

A few Innovations in the market include advanced catheter designs, imaging technologies, and real-time guidance systems. These innovations enhance the accuracy and efficacy of procedures, driving the adoption of these devices.

Growing awareness about sinusitis symptoms, available treatment options, and the benefits of minimally invasive procedures is fueling market growth.

Patients are becoming proactive in seeking appropriate treatments, leading to a high demand for sinus dilation devices.



Have Question? Talk to Analyst at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=59688

Regional Landscape of the Sinus Dilation Devices Market

The market in North America is characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread awareness about sinus-related disorders. Technological advancements and a preference for minimally invasive procedures contribute to significant market growth.

Europe follows a similar trajectory, with well-established healthcare systems and a growing focus on minimally invasive treatments. The market benefits from a large patient pool, rising prevalence of sinusitis, and ongoing technological advancements. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are prominent contributors to the market in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about sinus-related disorders. Emerging economies such as China and India offer substantial market opportunities driven by large populations and rising healthcare investments.



Competitive Landscape

The sinus dilation devices market features robust competition among key players such as Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Acclarent, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Entellus Medical, Inc. (Stryker), Intersect ENT, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Dalent LLC.

Leading players in the market focus on technological advancements, product innovation, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Expansion into emerging markets, research and development investments, and regulatory approvals are pivotal strategies.

Key Market Innovations

Dalent Medical gained new patent protection for its Sinusleeve balloon device in May 2022. It strengthens the organization's exclusive technology and technique for balloon sinus dilatation operations used for healing chronic sinusitis.

Medtronic did the acquisition of Intersect ENT in May 2022 to extend its ENT portfolio with novel products utilized in sinus operations.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices Sinus Stents Endoscopy Sinuscopy Rhinoscopy FESS Instruments Others

By Procedure Standalone Hybrid

By Patient Type Adult Pediatric

By End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers ENT Clinics



By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=59688<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com