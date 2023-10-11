India Diesel Genset Market Trends, Size, Share, Installed Base, Delhi Ban Issue, Growth Status, and Forecast 2023-2030 | Latest Market Study by RationalStat Answers Dual Fuel Strategy

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Diesel Genset Market value is US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A diesel genset, or diesel generator set, is a power generation system that combines a diesel engine and an electric generator (alternator). Diesel generators are widely utilized in a variety of applications, including backup power supply, distant power generation, construction sites, industrial facilities, commercial structures, and residential regions that require a consistent source of electricity.

Rapid urbanization, infrastructural expansion, and the emergence of new enterprises all contribute to an increase in the demand for dependable power sources. Diesel generators play an important role in sustaining this growth by providing temporary or backup electricity.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India Diesel Genset market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including portability, power rating, application, end use and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the India Diesel Genset market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India Diesel Genset market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-diesel-genset-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

India Diesel Genset Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end use, commercial segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period due to the rapid growth in the service sector which is expected to rise even more during the forecast period.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.3 billion Growth Rate 7.2% Key Market Drivers Rising Infrastructure Investment in Different Sectors

High-Power Deficits

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

Growing Data Centre and IT Industry

Increasing construction and Mining Activities in the Country Companies Profiled Cummins India Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)

Mahindra Powerol Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Ashok Leyland Limited

Generac India Private Limited

Societe d’Etudes et de Constructions Mecaniques (SDMO)

Kohler Power Systems LLC

Doosan Infracore India Private Limited

Caterpillar

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-diesel-genset-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in manufacturing of diesel genset adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India diesel genset market growth include Cummins India Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), Mahindra Powerol Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ashok Leyland Limited, Generac India Private Limited, Societe d’Etudes et de Constructions Mecaniques (SDMO), Kohler Power Systems LLC, Doosan Infracore India Private Limited, and Caterpillar, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-diesel-genset-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the India diesel genset market based on portability, power rating, application, end use and region

India Diesel Genset Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Portability Stationary Portable

India Diesel Genset Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Power Rating Up to 100 kVA 100 kVA - 350 kVA 350 - 1000 kVA Above 1000 kVA

India Diesel Genset Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Standby Power Peak Sharing Continuous

India Diesel Genset Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Industrial Commercial Residential

India Diesel Genset Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-diesel-genset-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Diesel Genset Report:

What will be the market value of the India Diesel Genset market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India Diesel Genset market?

What are the market drivers of the India Diesel Genset market?

What are the key trends in the India Diesel Genset market?

Which is the leading region in the India Diesel Genset market?

What are the major companies operating in the India Diesel Genset market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India Diesel Genset market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/india-diesel-genset-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245