蜗牛游戏公司和安琪拉游戏解决了《帝国神话》的商业秘密和版权指控

加州卡尔弗城, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 蜗牛游戏公司（纳斯达克代码：SNAL）（“蜗牛游戏”或“公司”），一家全球领先的独立互动数字娱乐开发商和出版商及其子公司Studio Wildcard，今日正式披露与中国苏州安琪拉网络游戏技术有限公司（安琪拉游戏）和帝国互动娱乐有限公司（帝国互动），达成的和解协议。该协议要求蜗牛游戏和安琪拉游戏在双方同意的情况下达成一项未公开的和解条件，标志着有关《帝国神话》（Myth of Empires）的版权和商业秘密诉讼的解决。虽然《和解与解除协议》的细节仍然保密，但双方共同宣布解决争议，蜗牛游戏将与安琪拉游戏进行《帝国神话》发行的合作。



原始法律投诉可以在这里找到：

https://casetext.com/case/suzhou-angela-online-game-tech-co-v-snail-games-us-inc-3/

全名：苏州安琪拉网络游戏科技有限公司等诉美国 Snail Games…

法院：美国加州中区地方法院

"我们很欣喜地宣布这项和解协议，并促成《帝国神话》的重新发行，这对双方都有利，而且通过与安琪拉游戏的合作，我们还开辟了更多的收入来源。”Studio Wildcard 联合创始人道格·肯尼迪 (Doug Kennedy) 说道。

“经过近两年的诉讼，我们很高兴地宣布与蜗牛游戏、Studio Wildcard达成和解协议。安琪拉游戏对给蜗牛造成的任何困难表示遗憾，并期待着与美国蜗牛游戏建立这种业务伙伴关系。并希望基于蜗牛游戏方舟，庞大的用户资源和优质的平台关系，协助我们未来的发行工作，为《帝国神话》注入更大的市场活力。”安琪拉游戏主席YiLing ZHENG说道。

作为和解协议的一部分，蜗牛游戏将撤回针对《帝国神话》的 DMCA 通知，同时安琪拉游戏将与 PC 发行平台合作，于 2024 年初重新发行该游戏。安琪拉游戏计划在2024年内在 PlayStation 和 Microsoft 平台上全球发布《帝国神话》，此外，安琪拉游戏将持续开发产品新的 DLC 和扩展包。同时，蜗牛游戏将与安琪拉游戏进行发行的合作，协助《帝国神话》在全球范围内的发行，并将协助游戏的公关、营销和第一方支持工作。

关于蜗牛游戏

蜗牛游戏 (Snail Games USA, Inc.) 是一家领先的全球独立开发商和发行商，为世界各地的消费者提供互动数字娱乐，拥有一流的优质游戏组合，专为在各种平台（包括游戏机、个人电脑和移动设备）上使用而设计。

关于安琪拉游戏

安琪拉游戏成立于2019年，是一家聚焦基于次世代游戏品质的多人互动性产品，致力于实现更真实的游戏环境表现、更身临其境的大型交互战斗、更创新的游戏品类和玩法的游戏开发团队。

