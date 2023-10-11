蝸牛遊戲公司和安琪拉遊戲解決了《 帝國神話》的商業秘密和版權指控

加州卡爾弗城, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 蝸牛遊戲公司（納斯達克代碼：SNAL）（「蝸牛遊戲」或「公司」），一家全球領先的獨立互動數位娛樂開發商和出版商及其子公司Studio Wildcard，今日正式披露與中國蘇州安琪拉網路遊戲技術有限公司（安琪拉遊戲）和帝國互動娛樂有限公司（帝國互動），達成的和解協議。該協議要求蝸牛遊戲和安琪拉遊戲在雙方同意的情況下達成一項未公開的和解條件，標誌著有關《帝國神話》（Myth of Empires）的版權和商業秘密訴訟的解決。雖然《和解與解除協議》的細節仍然保密，但雙方共同宣布解決爭議，蝸牛遊戲將與安琪拉遊戲進行《帝國神話》發行的合作。



原始法律投訴可以在這裡找到：

https://casetext.com/case/suzhou-angela-online-game-tech-co-v-snail-games-us-inc-3/

全名：蘇州安琪拉網路遊戲科技有限公司等訴美國 Snail Games…

法院：美國加州中區地方法院

「我們很欣喜地宣布這項和解協議，並促成《帝國神話》的重新發行，這對雙方都有利，而且透過與安琪拉遊戲的合作，我們也開闢了更多的收入來源。」Studio Wildcard聯合創始人道格·肯尼迪(Doug Kennedy) 說。

「經過近兩年的訴訟，我們很高興地宣布與蝸牛遊戲、Studio Wildcard達成和解協議。安琪拉遊戲對蝸牛造成的任何困難表示遺憾，並期待與美國蝸牛遊戲建立這種業務夥伴關係。並希望基於蝸牛遊戲方舟，龐大的用戶資源和優質的平台關係，協助我們未來的發行工作，為《帝國神話》注入更大的市場活力。」安琪拉遊戲主席YiLing ZHENG說。

作為和解協議的一部分，蝸牛遊戲將撤回針對《帝國神話》的 DMCA 通知， 同時安琪拉遊戲將與 PC 發行平台合作，於 2024 年初重新發行該遊戲。安琪拉遊戲計劃在2024年內在 PlayStation 和 Microsoft 平台上全球發布《帝國神話》，此外，安琪拉遊戲將持續開發產品新的 DLC 和擴充包。同時，蝸牛遊戲將與安琪拉遊戲進行發行的合作，協助《帝國神話》在全球範圍內的發行，並將協助遊戲的公關、行銷和第一方支持工作。

關於蝸牛遊戲

蝸牛遊戲(Snail Games USA, Inc.) 是一家領先的全球獨立開發商和發行商，為世界各地的消費者提供互動數位娛樂，擁有一流的優質遊戲組合，專為在各種平台（包括遊戲機、個人電腦和行動裝置）上使用而設計。

關於安琪拉遊戲

安琪拉遊戲成立於2019年，是一家聚焦基於次世代遊戲品質的多人互動性產品，致力於實現更真實的遊戲環境表現、更身臨其境的大型互動戰鬥、更創新的遊戲品類和玩法的遊戲開發團隊。

