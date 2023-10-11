Oxford BioTherapeutics Relocates UK Headquarters to Strategic and Cutting-Edge R&D Location at The Oxford Science Park to Accelerate Development of its Immuno-Oncology and ADC-Based Cancer Therapies

Oxford, UK and San Jose, Calif., 11 October 2023 – Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd. (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced that it has relocated its UK headquarters to The Schrodinger Building within The Oxford Science Park. The new facilities comprise state-of-the-art office and custom laboratory spaces that will support and enhance OBT’s growing target discovery and drug development capabilities.

The move strategically places OBT at the centre of the rapidly growing Oxford biotech ecosystem, where it can benefit from the world class expertise and human capital that Oxford has to offer. OBT joins other innovative biotech companies and research institutes to make this transition, including the recently announced Oxford expansion of the Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. OBT’s new headquarters will allow it to leverage the local network of high-quality talent, which benefits from its close proximity to the University of Oxford.

Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford BioTherapeutics, said: “We are excited to be moving to The Oxford Science Park, to work alongside many of the UK’s leading biotech companies. The move marks another key milestone in our growth, fuelled by our proprietary OGAP® discovery platform and excellent progress in our clinical and pre-clinical programs with our pharmaceutical partners. Our new, enlarged and cutting-edge R&D space will allow us to build on our leading target discovery capabilities and accelerate our progress in developing novel immunotherapies to transform the lives of people living with cancer.”

***

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company based in Oxford (UK) and San Jose (USA); with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a U.S. Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the USA and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen, Genmab, Agenus and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott) and BioWa). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Investors:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

christian.r@oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Media:

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Erica Hollingsworth

E : OBT@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0) 203 928 6900 ​