Shift Towards Bio Synthesized Pyruvate Accelerates Global Pyruvic Acid Market - Emphasis on Eco-Friendly Products Reshapes Industry Landscape

The global pyruvic acid market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for food additives owing to the growing demand for convenience foods that are high in calories and sugar content.

There are various drivers that can be taken into account to analyze the growth of this market. Growth in the chemical industry, a rise in demand for bio-based chemicals, and environment-friendly compounds such as organic acids are expected to fuel the pyruvic acid market during the forecast period.

The use of Bio Synthesized Pyruvate has been growing significantly over the past few years due to its environmental friendliness which makes it suitable when compared with Chemical synthesized products, leading towards a new direction in the development of biotechnology-based product applications globally.



The global pyruvic acid market is segmented based on function, application, and product type. Based on the function, the market is bifurcated into additive and chemical intermediates. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others. Further, on the basis of product type, the market is sub-segmented into biotechnological methods and chemical methods. Among the application segment, the agrochemical sub-segment is expected to cater to a prominent market share over the forecast period.



The Agro-Chemicals Sub-Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Prominent Share of the Global Pyruvic Acid Market



Among the application, the agrochemicals sub-segment is expected to dominate the global pyruvic acids market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the considerable increase in the use of ethyl pyruvate in the production of agrochemicals. Further, globally there is an increase in the usage of pesticides and agrochemicals for all types of farming activities to fulfill the demand for food the food demand of the globally growing population.



The global pyruvic acid market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among these, the Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to cater to a prominent growth over the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Hold Prominent Share in the Global Pyruvic Acid Market



Asia-Pacific region has grown as the major consumer and manufacturer of pyruvic acid due to the availability of raw materials such as sugarcane, corn starch, etc., growth in demand for food additives such as preservatives & antioxidants, and other factors like the growing pharmaceutical industry that contributes towards increasing production capacity coupled with high initial investment cost. The global pyruvic acid market is expected to flourish over the forecast period owing to a rise in industrialization, especially across developing countries, particularly China and India. This leads to an increased demand for including pyruvate derivatives (pyruvic acid) as a food additive and preservative.



The major companies serving the global pyruvic acid market include Jiangyin Kangda Chemical, Tianfu, Minakem, Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech, Tianjin Shengdao Technology, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.



