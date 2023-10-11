Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market Surpasses $7.1 Billion in 2022, Forecasted to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030 - Report Unveils Impressive Growth Trajectory

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artisanal ice cream market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Artisanal ice cream refers to the hand-made ice cream made by the artisan according to the traditional taste and preparations. The specialty of artisanal ice cream is the products are free from any preservatives, artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and other stabilizers.

The artisans are focusing on evolving new taste and flavors by adding various nutritional sources in the ice cream such as fruits, dry fruits, and others, which is enticing the consumers towards the artisanal ice creams. The inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle is propelling the demand for artisanal ice cream in the global market, owing to its low fat and sugar-free properties.



The rapid inclination of the young consumers towards the snacking pattern is expected to advance the ice cream as a snack food. The manufacturers are striving in the student areas, such as colleges and institutions, to serve them a wide range of artisanal ice cream in restaurants and canteens. The rising popularity of the product among the young, as well as consumers of all ages, is encouraging manufacturers to innovate and introduce new flavors with high nutritional value.



Segmental Outlook



The global artisanal ice cream market is segmented based on the flavor and distribution channel. Based on the flavor, the market is segmented into chocolate, fruits, and others. Further, on the basis of distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into mass merchandisers, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online.

Among the flavor segment, the chocolate sub-segment is expected to cater prominent market share over the forecast period owing to high demand especially among youth and children.



The Chocolate Sub-Segment is anticipated to Hold Prominent Share in the Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market



Chocolate is one of the most popular food types and famous for its characteristics, such as aroma, texture, snap, and taste. The children and young people mostly prefer to consume chocolate flavored foods in their diet.

The chocolate flavor artisanal ice cream is also gaining huge popularity and acceptance among all ages of the consumers. The chocolate, along with the nutritional ingredients is making the products more sensorial and beneficial for consumer's health.



Regional Outlooks



The global Artisanal Ice cream market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America).

The market can be analyzed for particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a considerable growth in the market over the forecast period due to rising disposable income, growth of middle income groups in emerging economies, and increasing awareness about health benefits.



The North America Region is expected to Hold Prominent Share in the Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market



The surge in demand for artisanal ice cream is witnessed in the North America region, due to strong consumer base and increasing innovations by the manufacturers. The consumers are getting attracted towards the evolving taste and flavors due to its natural ingredients and hand making process.

The specialty stores for artisanal ice cream are emerging in the market that avails the customized and huge range of flavors to the consumers. The local manufacturers are also entering into an agreement with the food delivery service partners to deliver the ice cream to the consumer's house. The ample availability of raw milk is also encouraging the manufacturers to start with the business in the region which is expected to increase its global sales in the upcoming years.



