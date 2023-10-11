Increase in Pregnancy Complications Spurs Demand for Genetic Testing, Propelling the Global Reproductive Genetics Market to 2033

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reproductive Genetics Market, By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reproductive genetics market size was USD 4,854.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 17,305.9 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increase in pregnancy complications further require genetic testing, rising awareness and acceptance for genetic testing and screening, and rapid technological advancements are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investment for the development of non-invasive prenatal testing, surge in demand for genetic testing and improvement in reimbursement for medical tests, and growing preference for genetic testing of embryos during pregnancy are other factors supporting the market growth. However, stringent regulations, high cost of genetic tests, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, and ethical and social issues are expected to hinder the growth.



Increase in pregnancy complications further require genetic testing is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, The World Health Organization estimates that 800 women will die from pregnancy-related problems per day in 2020. Low- and lower middle-income countries accounted for over 95% of all maternal fatalities in 2020.



Increasing investment for the development of non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, the business Juno Diagnostics, which aims to improve access to genetic health information, has announced the closure of a USD 25 million Series A fundraising round headed by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture (PXV) Fund. The money will go to research and the non-invasive prenatal diagnostic products offered by JunoDx, conducting clinical validation research, and commercializing them.



Segmentation: Reproductive Genetics Market Report 2022 - 2033

By Product (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Laboratory Developed Test (LDT)

Kits

Reagents & Consumables

By Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Pre-Natal Screening

Carrier Screening

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

By Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Single Gene Disorder

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

By End User (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in pregnancy complications further requiring genetic testing.

Rising awareness and acceptance of genetic testing and screening.

Growing popularity of genomic medicine.

Growing focus on developing large research industries.

Restraints

High cost of genetic tests.

Lack of general understanding.

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals.

Opportunities

Rising investment opportunities.

Favorable policies.

Increasing end-use.

Trends

New product launches.

Use of cutting-edge technology.

Development of innovative methods and new techniques.

Challenges

Longer duration development.

Lack of awareness among individuals.

Poor reimbursement scenarios.







Companies Mentioned

Quest Diagnostics

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Centogene AG

Myriad Genetics Inc.

OPKO Health Inc

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4854.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17305.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global







