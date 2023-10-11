Growing Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders and Advancements in Medical Technology Drive the Global Psychobiotics Market to 2033

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychobiotics Market By Psychotropic Agent, By Form, By Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global psychobiotics market size was USD 138.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 209.2 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Increasing prevalence of the disease, advancements in medical technology, rising awareness about the disease, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, technological advancements in imaging techniques, and increasing research and development activities. However, the high cost of treatment, side effects of treatment, lack of awareness, and limited treatment options will hinder the market growth.



Globally, the frequency of mental health disorders is rising, affecting millions of people with illnesses including anxiety and depression. Psychobiotics are being considered as a possible new therapeutic alternative that might supplement or perhaps take the place of conventional medications. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report in September 2021 that highlighted the increasing global burden of mental health illnesses. According to the report, the COVID-19 epidemic has made mental health problems worse, with depression and anxiety being the most prevalent conditions.



Technology developments have resulted in the creation of fresh, effective techniques for locating and isolating particular psychobiotic strains. As a result, more specialised and potent psychobiotic pills and other items have been created. For instance, the pharmaceutical company Sanofi and the microbiome research firm Biocodex established a partnership in July 2021 to create novel psychobiotic therapies for autism spectrum disease.



Some of the key players operating in the psychobiotics market are Nestle SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., BioGaia AB, and others.



These companies employ an array of growth strategies to gain an edge over the competition. Strategic alliances, collaborations, and agreements with other companies and research institutions are the main strategies used by corporations in this industry.



For instance, Lallemand Inc. announced the release of ProbioKid in November 2020, a new psychobiotic supplement created especially for kids and teenagers to assist their emotional and cognitive growth.



For instance, a clinical investigation by BioGaia AB in May 2021 revealed that their probiotic strain Lactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 can lessen the symptoms of depression in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).



This in-depth research study focuses on the size and projections of the global and regional markets for a variety of product categories, including psychotropic agent, dosage form, and end-user, for the period 2023 to 2033.



Segmentation: Psychobiotics Market Report 2022 - 2033

By Psychotropic Agent (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Clostridium

Others

By Form (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Powder

Liquid/Fluid

Tablets

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Stress Management

Mood Health & Mood Upliftment

Depression

Anxiety

Sleep Problems

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

