The Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Expected to Reach $4,083.2 Million by 2033

The global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) market size was $1,852.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at $4,083.2 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The growing prevalence of CIDP, increasing research and development activity, advancements in medical technology, and expanding healthcare infrastructure is projected to drive market growth in the near future. Furthermore, rising approval and product launches are some other factors supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness is expected to hamper the market growth.



Medical technology advancements have resulted in the development of more effective and targeted treatments for CIDP. This is expected to increase the adoption of these treatments, propelling the CIDP market forward. For instance, the European Commission approved Uplizna (inebilizumab) in December 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with CIDP who are positive for paranodal antibodies. Uplizna is a monoclonal antibody that targets B cells and has been shown in clinical trials to reduce CIDP disease activity and disability.



The increasing research and development activities in the field of CIDP are expected to lead to the development of new and more effective treatments for the disease, driving the growth of the CIDP market. For instance, Grifols announced the launch of CUVITRU (immune globulin subcutaneous [human], 20% solution) in the United States in August 2021 for the treatment of CIDP. CUVITRU is a subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy that has been shown in clinical trials to be effective in the treatment of CIDP.

Companies Mentioned

Grifols

CSL Behring

Shire

Octapharma

Kedrion Biopharma

Pfizer

Baxter International

Segmentation: Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market 2022 - 2033

By Diagnosis (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Electromyography (EMG)

Nerve Conduction Study (NCS)

Lumbar Puncture

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

By Treatment (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

Corticosteroids

Plasmapheresis

Physiotherapy

Immunosuppressants

By End User (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

