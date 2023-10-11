India Calcium Phosphite Market Size is Expected to Hit US$ 215.1 million by 2030 | Capacity Analysis, Industry Assessment and Market Study for 2023-2030 by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Calcium Phosphite Market consumption is estimated at US$ 138.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

CaHPO3 is the chemical formula for calcium phosphite. It is a white crystalline powder that is mostly used in agriculture as a fertilizer and fungicide. Phosphorus, a vital ingredient for plant growth and development, is provided by calcium phosphite.

There is a constant demand for appropriate fertilizers and nutrients to boost crop output and quality in India's large agricultural sector. Calcium phosphite is a source of phosphorus that is needed for crop growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India Calcium Phosphite market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, form, end user and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the India Calcium Phosphite market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India Calcium Phosphite market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

India Calcium Phosphite Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, fertilizer segment is anticipated to dominate the India calcium phosphite market. As it is widely used as a fertilizer in agriculture to promote higher yield.

On the basis of form, powder form segment is expected to dominate the market. It is commonly available in powder form, making it easy to blend with other fertilizers or fungicides for application

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 138.5 million Market Size Forecast US$ 215.1 million Growth Rate 6.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for calcium supplements

Growing population and increasing demand for food

Favorable regulatory environment

Growing use of calcium phosphite in the animal feed industry Companies Profiled Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Hindustan Phosphorous Limited (HPL)

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)

JSW Chemicals Limited

Deepak Nitrite Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TNM)

Punjab Phosphorous Limited (PPL)

Supreme Petrochem Limited

Akash Purochem Limited

Narmada Chemical Industries Limited

Krishna Phosphates Limited

Vikas Phosphates Limited

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in manufacturing of calcium phosphite adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India Calcium Phosphite market growth include Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Hindustan Phosphorous Limited (HPL), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), JSW Chemicals Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TNM), Punjab Phosphorous Limited (PPL), Supreme Petrochem Limited, Akash Purochem Limited, Narmada Chemical Industries Limited, Krishna Phosphates Limited, Vikas Phosphates Limited, and United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India Calcium Phosphite market based on application, form, end user and region

India Calcium Phosphite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Fertilizers Fungicides Food Additives Others (Water Treatment, Nutritional Supplement)

India Calcium Phosphite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Powder Liquid

India Calcium Phosphite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Agriculture Food and Beverage Others

India Calcium Phosphite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



Key Questions Answered in the Calcium Phosphite Report:

What will be the market value of the India Calcium Phosphite market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India Calcium Phosphite market?

What are the market drivers of the India Calcium Phosphite market?

What are the key trends in the India Calcium Phosphite market?

Which is the leading region in the India Calcium Phosphite market?

What are the major companies operating in the India Calcium Phosphite market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India Calcium Phosphite market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

