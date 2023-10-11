Global Automated Microbiology Market Set to Skyrocket to $12.8 Billion by 2033: Surge in Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Microbiology Market, by Type, by Diagnostic Technology, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast To 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated microbiology market size was USD 4,982.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 12,792.2 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Growing number of infectious illnesses including hepatitis B and C, hepatitis C, the human papillomavirus (HPV), and HIV, rising healthcare costs and the existence of improved medical infrastructures are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for diagnostic kits, test reagents, tools, surge in microbiological research and development activities, rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus illness are other factors supporting the market growth. However, insufficient highly skilled personnel to handle cutting-edge technology and high production costs for equipment is expected to hinder the growth.



Growing number of infectious illnesses including hepatitis B and C, hepatitis C, the human papillomavirus (HPV), and HIV is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, according to data released by the WHO, more than 1 million STDs are contracted daily throughout the world, and the majority of them are asymptomatic. Also, it stated that 1 out of 4 sexually transmitted illnesses, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and syphilis, are anticipated to cause 374 million new infections each year.



Increasing demand for diagnostic kits, test reagents, tools, and services connected to COVID-19 is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Using the Clinical Microbiology Supply Shortage Collection (CMSSC) technology, ASM started independently gathering shortage data from clinical laboratories, bringing attention to the information supplied by laboratory directors and active clinical microbiologists without outside interference.

Companies Mentioned

QIAGEN GmbH

Gene-Probe Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMeriux Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Segmentation: Automated Microbiology Market Report 2022 - 2033

By Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Automated Culture Systems

Instruments

Reagents

Microbiology Analysers

By Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

DNA Sequencing

Monoclonal Antibodies

DNA & RNA Probe Technology

Immunoassays

Radioactive Methods

Detection Techniques

Non-Isotopic Methods

By End User (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Laboratories

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4982.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12792.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

