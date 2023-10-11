Global Automated Microbiology Market Set to Skyrocket to $12.8 Billion by 2033: Surge in Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

The global automated microbiology market size was USD 4,982.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 12,792.2 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Growing number of infectious illnesses including hepatitis B and C, hepatitis C, the human papillomavirus (HPV), and HIV, rising healthcare costs and the existence of improved medical infrastructures are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for diagnostic kits, test reagents, tools, surge in microbiological research and development activities, rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus illness are other factors supporting the market growth. However, insufficient highly skilled personnel to handle cutting-edge technology and high production costs for equipment is expected to hinder the growth.

Growing number of infectious illnesses including hepatitis B and C, hepatitis C, the human papillomavirus (HPV), and HIV is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, according to data released by the WHO, more than 1 million STDs are contracted daily throughout the world, and the majority of them are asymptomatic. Also, it stated that 1 out of 4 sexually transmitted illnesses, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and syphilis, are anticipated to cause 374 million new infections each year.

Increasing demand for diagnostic kits, test reagents, tools, and services connected to COVID-19 is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Using the Clinical Microbiology Supply Shortage Collection (CMSSC) technology, ASM started independently gathering shortage data from clinical laboratories, bringing attention to the information supplied by laboratory directors and active clinical microbiologists without outside interference.

  • QIAGEN GmbH
  • Gene-Probe Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • bioMeriux Inc.
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Affymetrix Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Automated Culture Systems
  • Instruments
  • Reagents
  • Microbiology Analysers

  • DNA Sequencing
  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • DNA & RNA Probe Technology
  • Immunoassays
  • Radioactive Methods
  • Detection Techniques
  • Non-Isotopic Methods

  • Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Industries
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Blood Banks

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • Rest of MEA

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2022 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$4982.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$12792.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

