Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Development Highlights, 2Q 2023 Report - Shipment Value in the First Quarter of 2023 Reached $29.3 Billion, Representing a Decline of 13.7% Compared to 4Q 2022

The overall shipment value of Taiwan's semiconductor industry in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$29.3 billion, representing a decline of 13.7% compared to 4Q 2022 and a decline of 22.4% compared to 1Q 2022.

This report aims to analyze key development trends and issues in the IC design, semiconductor manufacturing, and packaging and testing industry sectors in the first quarter of 2023, as well as the development highlights of Taiwan's semiconductor industry as a whole; examines the development of the semiconductor industry in the second quarter of 2023 and beyond.

After experiencing subdued demand in the consumer market throughout 2022, Taiwan's IC design and packaging/testing sectors, also known as OSAT (Outsource Semiconductor Assembly and Testing), demonstrated lackluster performance in the latter half of 2022. The memory industry, in particular, faced a severe downturn. However, buoyed by robust growth in the wafer foundry sector, the Taiwanese industry's shipment value still surpassed NT$4 trillion (US$125.8 billion; US$1= NT$31.8), outperforming the global average.

As the semiconductor industry enters a phase of inventory adjustment in 2023, IC design and memory sectors, primarily focused on consumer end-applications, are grappling with a situation of declining demand and oversupply. This ripple effect extends to the wafer foundry and OSAT industries.

Nevertheless, the analyst anticipates that the industry will enjoy a 15.7% growth in 2024 compared to 2023, with the memory and IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturing) industry sector experiencing the highest growth rate of 20%, followed by the foundry's 15%.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Development Highlights

1.1 IC Design

1.1.1 Challenges in Semiconductor Sales Performance Under Inventory Pressure

1.1.2 Rebound in IC Design Industry is Expected

1.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing

1.2.1 Significant Drop in Wafer Fab Utilization Rate due to Chip Inventory Clearance

1.2.2 Memory Pricing and Volume Continued to Probe Bottom

1.3 IC Packaging and Testing

1.3.1 Smooth Inventory Clearance of Display Driver ICs Indicates Gradual Recovery in Demand

1.3.2 Subsequent Momentum Depends on Demand Replenishment Following Bottoming Out in 1Q

2. Outlook for the Industry

2.1 IC Design

2.1.1 Uncertainty Persists in Global Economic Recovery Pace Remains Despite Ongoing Inventory Clearance

2.1.2 Advancements in AI Computing Applications Drive Demand for Server Computing and Peripheral Chips

2.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing

2.2.1 Leading Foundries Experience Bottoming Out in 2Q, Anticipating Sequential Recovery

2.2.2 Further Decline in Server and SSD Demand to Increase Uncertainties for Memory Suppliers to Regain Momentum

2.3 IC Packaging and Testing

2.3.1 Leading Memory Suppliers Continue to Accelerate Inventory Clearance in 2H 2023

2.3.2 Emerging Trends in AI and HPC Applications Drive Development of Advanced Packaging Technologies

