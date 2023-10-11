New Zealand Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset, Q2, 2023 Report Featuring 2Degrees, One NZ, & Spark

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - New Zealand Q2" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - New Zealand Q2, is an invaluable resource for any business requiring data about New Zealand's dynamic mobile telecommunications marketplace.

This dataset provides comprehensive plan and pricing information for the second quarter of 2023, with detailed coverage of the offerings from major mobile network operators across the country.

Within this dataset, you will find a wealth of information, including detailed plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, as well as special promotions and add-on services offered by the leading mobile network operators in New Zealand.



With over 80% market coverage in terms of subscribers, this dataset offers a reliable and extensive overview of the prevailing mobile plans and pricing employed by industry leaders.

Whether you are a telecommunications provider, a market analyst, or a business strategist, this dataset equips you with the essential tools and intelligence needed to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.



Includes data from the following mobile operators in New Zealand:

2Degrees

One NZ

Spark

Key Metrics in Database Include:

Prepaid/Postpaid

Prices Monthly Activation Promotional

Validity Period (prepaid)

Contract Term (postpaid)

Minutes On-Network All-Network International

SMS

On-Network

All-Network

Data Core Data Bonus Data Zero-Rated Apps

5G/LTE

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugo2xw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.