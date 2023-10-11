Quinoa Pasta Market is Set to Grow at a 12.6% CAGR to Hit US$ 270 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of the Quinoa Pasta Market were estimated at US$ 74 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 270 million. The market for white quinoa is expected to account for significant revenue with a projected CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The key drivers influencing the market expansion include growing trend towards healthier eating and lifestyle choices, increase in demand for gluten-free products, innovation in the food industry, supportive government policies, and popularity of veganism.

Key Segments of Quinoa Pasta Industry Research Report

By Quinoa Type By Pasta Type By Distribution Channel White Quinoa

Black Quinoa

Red Quinoa Spaghetti

Fusili

Penne

Others Online Sales

Specialized Stores

Convenience Stores



In 2020, the gluten-free pasta sales were valued at over US$ 1.1 billion and it is expected to reach around US$ 1.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. The demand for gluten-free products, including pasta, has been driven by increasing awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, as well as a growing trend towards healthier eating and lifestyle choices. The demand for gluten-free pasta in the market increased due to their health benefits which influences the market growth.

Quinoa pasta is a healthy alternative to traditional pasta, and is a good option for people who are looking for gluten-free or high-protein pasta options. In 2020, the global sales of pasta were valued at over US$ 14.2 billion and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of pasta as a convenient and affordable meal option influences the growth of quinoa pasta market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Mountain High Organic, Andean Dream LLC, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A, NOW Foods, Happy Andes, Trader Joes, Pastene, Quinoa Foods Company, Andean Naturals Inc, and Gustora Foods.

A few of the recent developments in the Quinoa Pasta Market are:

In February 2021, the Italian pasta brand Barilla announced the launch of a new line of legume and quinoa-based pasta in the United States. The line includes four varieties: Red Lentil Rotini, Chickpea Rotini, Green Lentil Penne, and Red Lentil Penne.

the Italian pasta brand Barilla announced the launch of a new line of legume and quinoa-based pasta in the United States. The line includes four varieties: Red Lentil Rotini, Chickpea Rotini, Green Lentil Penne, and Red Lentil Penne. In August 2021, Andean Dream LLC was acquired by Rich Products Corporation, a global food company based in the United States. Rich Products Corporation acquired Andean Dream LLC as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of gluten-free and plant-based products.

Andean Dream LLC was acquired by Rich Products Corporation, a global food company based in the United States. Rich Products Corporation acquired Andean Dream LLC as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of gluten-free and plant-based products. In June 2021, the Spanish food company Ebro Foods acquired a 52% stake in Tres Estrellas, a Colombian company that produces quinoa pasta. The acquisition is part of Ebro Foods' strategy to expand its presence in Latin America.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 270 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 12.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Analysis of the Quinoa Pasta Market in the United Kingdom:

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to reach a value of US$ 11.4 million by 2033, indicating an absolute dollar growth of US$ 7.6 million. Notably, the market has maintained a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2022 and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2033.

In 2020, the United Kingdom imported approximately 1,200 tonnes of quinoa pasta, as reported by the International Trade Centre (ITC). While there has been a growing interest in cultivating quinoa in the UK, particularly in Scotland and the southern regions, a significant portion of quinoa consumed is still imported from countries like Peru and Bolivia.

Given the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, leading individuals to seek gluten-free dietary options, quinoa pasta, being a natural gluten-free alternative, has gained considerable popularity. These factors collectively contribute to the expected market growth in the coming years.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Quinoa Pasta Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Quinoa Pasta Market by Quinoa Type (White Quinoa, Black Quinoa, Red Quinoa), by Pasta Type (Spaghetti, Fusili, Penne, Others), by Distribution Channels (Online Sales, Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

