2023 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Thematic Intelligence Report: Analysis of How AI is Used in to Solve the Challenges of the Sector and Identify the Leading AI Adopters and Vendors

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of how AI is used in the media sector and identifies the key AI adopters and vendors in media.

Media companies use AI to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and cut costs. They harness AI technologies to create unique user experiences, automate repetitive tasks, and empower creative and decision-making processes. Considering AI's benefits and the recent surge of interest in generative AI, further AI adoption in the industry is guaranteed.



Generative AI engages with users through text or audio in natural language. Companies in the media sector have been investing heavily in it to augment their offerings, processes, and workflows.

Despite fears that generative AI will threaten creative jobs, proponents say the reverse is true, and AI will take on more monotonous and mundane tasks, freeing creatives to focus on higher-value activity. Nevertheless, question marks remain regarding the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content around functions with primary strategic importance like search ad spending.



AI has many use cases in the media sector that can add considerable value to media companies' offerings. Perhaps the most common use for AI in the sector is creating customized user experiences. Through processing and analyzing user data, AI can develop personalized recommendations and targeted advertising to improve the user experience and increase engagement.



Reasons to Buy

AI is increasingly becoming mainstream in the media industry. Those who are late to adopt it will lose competitive advantage. This report provides a detailed analysis of how AI can be used in media to solve the challenges of the sector and identifies the leading AI adopters and vendors in the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Media Sector Challenges

The Impact of AI on Media

Case Studies

AI Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

AI Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adobe

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

AMD

Apple

Baidu

Bloomberg

Bumble

ByteDance

Comcast

C3.ai

Cambricon Technologies

Descript

Electronic Arts

GumGum

Hyundai Motor Group

IBM

iFlytek

Intel

iQiyi

Kakao

Meta

Microsoft

Modulate

Move.ai

NetEase

Netflix

Nvidia

Papercup

Pinterest

Quantcast

Roblox

Runway

Spotify

Tencent

Tesla

Thomson Reuters

Ubisoft

Unity Technologies

Veritone

Walt Disney

Wolters Kluwer

Wonder Dynamics





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4klw5



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.